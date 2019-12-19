SHIPSHEWANA — A Howe woman was killed in a two-vehicle, head-on crash that occurred when one of the drivers allegedly fell asleep at the wheel near Shipshewana Wednesday.
A car driven by Jason Yoder, 34, Millersburg, crossed the center line of Ind. 120 and collided head-on with a car driven by Tonya Yoder, 29, of Howe near C.R. 675 West around 1:40 p.m., LaGrange County police said in a news release.
The crash caused Tonya Yoder’s car to go airborne, flip and roll multiple times in the roadway, according to the release. Jason Yoder’s car spun out and drove off Ind. 120.
Tonya Yoder died at the scene. A passenger in her car, Seth Carter of Shipshewana, was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries, police said.
First responders had to cut Jason Yoder out of his car. He was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital and treated for minor injuries, police said.
He told police he had fallen asleep while driving when he crossed the center of the highway and struck the other car, police reported. Police cited him for driving left-of-center.
