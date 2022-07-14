BRISTOL — The Robert Weed Corporation announced its second multi-year gift, a $120,000 investment and partnership with Horizon Education Alliance over the next three years.
HEA is a non-profit organization created by Elkhart County education and business leaders.
“HEA emerged from a long history of community conversations,” a news release stated. “After the Great Recession in 2009, 200 community leaders came together and identified education as the single most strategy for strengthening Elkhart County.”
By engaging individuals and organizations from multiple sectors throughout the community, HEA supports the educational success of all residents, the release added.
According to a statement issued by the Robert Weed Corporation: “The people of the Robert Weed Corporation know there is immense value in maintaining a focus on family blended with corporate responsibility. The important work that HEA is doing for families in our community is evident.”
Some of their work includes career exploration, apprenticeships, Triple P- Positive Parenting Program, and Adult Pathways.
“Robert Weed Corporation is pleased to be a part of HEA’s work in partnering for a brighter future for all of those who are a part of Elkhart County’s ecosystem: foundations, nonprofits, businesses, and schools,” the release said. “HEA’s work aligns with the values of Robert Weed Corporation: engaging with our community and ultimately building a robust culture of caring.”
In addition to their gift, Robert Weed will be displaying their support for HEA on their semi-trailers throughout the county.
To learn more visit heaindiana.org.