ELKHART — Horizon Education Alliance celebrated 10 years with more than 350 friends, family and colleagues from across Elkhart County and beyond on Sept. 8 at Wellfield Botanic Gardens.
HEA is a nonprofit founded in 2012 to bring everyone in Elkhart County together to provide world-class education and training — so every person has a lifetime of well-being and meaningful work, according to a news release.
To do this, HEA convenes community partners in education, private industry, nonprofit sector, government and the faith community across four areas of work: early childhood, parenting/caregiving, student pathways and adult pathways.
The event on Sept. 8 brought together leaders from across the area to celebrate the accomplishments in these areas so far and look ahead to the next steps, including a new community initiative focused on the early childhood system, the release notes.
“We do this work because we know that education is one of the strongest correlates to well-being of all kinds: economic well-being, positive health outcomes, connection to each other in positive ways — all the things we want,” said Brian Wiebe, HEA president and CEO.
The highlight of the evening was the premiere of a short film about the first 10 years of HEA, including individual stories of success in HEA’s initiatives that support people of all ages in Elkhart County, according to the release.
The video can be found at the HEA YouTube by going online to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3AluLN5FvI.
The event was underwritten by the following individuals: Brian and Lauri Smith; John and Jane Leavitt; Ken and Deb Julian; Randy and Lori Christophel; and Steven and Victoria Brenneman.
ABOUT HEA
Horizon Education Alliance is a nonprofit organization created by Elkhart County education and business leaders.
HEA is building a system for providing education and training to every person in Elkhart County to equip them for a lifetime of well-being and meaningful work.
For more information, visit https://heaindiana.org/.