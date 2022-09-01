MIDDLEBURY — State Rep. Joanna King, R-Middlebury, on Thursday presented Bob Hawkins, Dave Hawkins and Mitch Hawkins of Hawkins Water Tech with a Heart of a Hoosier Award recognizing the local businesses' 55 years of service in Elkhart County.
In a provided statement, King summarized the business' history: "Based on a desire to develop a mom-and-pop business that could provide for the family, Bob Hawkins and his wife, Nancy, launched the company in 1967. In 2004, they turned the business over to their son Dave, and in January 2022, their grandson Mitch took the reins as the third-generation owner. Now, the three-generation, family-owned business provides water softeners, drinking water systems, home filtration, and bottled water delivery in the Michiana area."
"Family-owned businesses like Hawkins Water Tech make our communities stronger and more vibrant as they support our local economy, provide jobs, and offer great service with familiar and friendly faces," King said. "While very rewarding, owning an operating a family business, especially for over five decades, takes perseverance, dedication and hard work. Congratulations to the Hawkins family, and I wish you nothing but continued success."
Hawkins Water Tech now joins other Heart of a Hoosier Award recipients, including Bob Schrock with DJ Construction, retired Orchard View Elementary school resource officer Doug Edlund, retired educator Tim Luken from Middlebury Community Schools, and Elkhart's longest-serving councilmember Mary Olson, who was awarded posthumously.
In 2022, King established the award to recognize and celebrate outstanding businesses and individuals that exemplify kindness, courage, thoughtfulness, and transformative involvement in northern Indiana.