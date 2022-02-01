Harrison Township firefighters, with aid from other fire departments, fought a barn fire at 25930 Ind. 119, Tuesday morning.

GOSHEN — A large barn caught fire Tuesday morning, before 9 a.m.

No details yet, but multiple fire departments responded to aid Harrison Township firefighters fight the barn fire at 25930 Ind. 119.

