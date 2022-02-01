GOSHEN — A large barn caught fire Tuesday morning, before 9 a.m.
No details yet, but multiple fire departments responded to aid Harrison Township firefighters fight the barn fire at 25930 Ind. 119.
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Rain early with snow overnight. Low 27F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: February 1, 2022 @ 12:47 pm
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Infant Michael Jon Hershberger, stillborn son of Lavon Ray and Cheryl Renee (Miller) Hershberger was delivered at 2:20 p.m., Friday, Jan. 28, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Survivors in addition to his parents are a brother, Derek Lynn Hershberger; three…
ELKHART — Jenna Nicole Zehr, 33, of Elkhart, died at 4:48 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 prior to a 3 p.m. memorial service at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.