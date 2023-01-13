BRISTOL — The Elkhart Civic Theatre’s “Harriet the Spy,” based on the popular stories by Louise Fitzhugh, opens Friday, Jan. 20 at the Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St.
The play is presented by the Michael Cripe Studio of ECT and directed by Amberly Nichols, assisted by Leah Tipton.
The play tells the story of Harriet M. Welsch — a spy. In her notebook, Welsch writes down everything she knows about everyone, even her classmates and her best friends. Then Harriet loses track of her notebook, and it ends up in the wrong hands. Before she can stop them, her friends have read the always truthful, sometimes awful things she’s written about each of them. Will Harriet find a way to put her life and her friendships back together?
Harriet the Spy features Cici Hicks as Harriet, Sennica Trant as her mother and Sawyer Lilley as her father, Rynn Smith as Cook, Carter Cranor as Sport, Maliya Matthews as Janie, Ryne Leaman as The Boy With The Purple Socks, Claire Noneman as Bett-Ellen Hanson, Isabella Giglio as Marion Hawthorne, Lydia Smucker as Rachel Hennessey, Lilly Giglio as Carrie Andrews, Sophie Hertel as Laura Peters, Evie Craig as Pinky Whitehead, Ingrid Lund as Miss Elson, Carli Hullett as Ole Golly, Maddy Peat as Mama Dei Santi, Alano Kingsley as Papa Dei Santi, Madison Mickels as Beatrice Dei Santi, Amanda Lilley as Fatima Dei Santi, Ania Kingsley as Little Jo Curry, Anna Smucker as Harrison Withers, Sarah Hungerman as Mrs. Agatha K. Plumber, Luci Kristoff as Nadine, and Madeline Wagman as Miss Berry.
Tickets for Harriet the Spy are available at elkhartcivictheatre.org/harriet, or by calling 574-848-4116 weekday afternoons. Shows are at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 and 21, and 3 p.m. Jan. 22. Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for students.
The Michael Cripe Studio is Elkhart Civic Theatre’s educational and youth programming arm, and is supported by Jeff Cripe and Label Logic Inc.