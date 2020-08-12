NAPPANEE [mdash] Fannie L. Miller, 82, of Nappanee, died at 4:05 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at her residence. She had been in ill health since July. She was born Aug. 6, 1938, in Marshall County, to Levi M. and Edna J. (Yoder) Kuhns. On Nov. 15, 1962, she married Albert C. Miller in Marshall Coun…