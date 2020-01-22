INDIANAPOLIS — The 14-year-old grandson of Westfield Mayor Andy Cook was riding in the back seat of the family van in the summer of 2018 when it was slammed from behind by a man in his work truck checking his cell phone. Zachary Hyde died.
“Struck my daughter’s car at 78 mph, unbraked, no skid marks,” Cook told the House Roads and Transportation Committee Wednesday as he urged them to support House Bill 1007, which bans using a cellphone or other device in one’s hand while driving.
The committee, after listening to witnesses like Cook whose lives have been upended by a distracted driver and law enforcement among others, voted 13-0 to advance the legislation to the full House for action, which was one of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top priorities for the 2020 legislative session.
The only reason the rest of the family survived that accident was because they wore seatbelts, which had been made mandatory in the 1980s and changed the culture, Cook said. He added that he hoped the distracted driving law will change the culture too.
People from across the state went to the Statehouse in support of HB 1007, which make it illegal for a person to hold or use a telecommunications device while driving his or her vehicle, making the driving experience hands free. The only reason drivers would be allowed to have a phone in their hand would be to call 911 to report an emergency.
Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, co-author of the bill, cited data from the National Highway and Safety Administration showing that in 2014, 1,200 collisions including 40 in Indiana had a cell phone or other electronic device as a factor. So far, 21 states have some kind of hands-free device law.
State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter told committee members that distracted driving has becomes a huge problem in the state, noting that people who end up hurting another person while using their phones while driving never intended to cause harm.
Joe McGuinness, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation, said he believes the bill will help to ensure the safety of roadside workers in the work zone as well making sure that drivers are aware, they are approaching the work zone queue.
