Originally settled in the 1830s as Enterprise, the name of this small town changed in 1844 to Hamilton when it was established. According to a lake history dissertation by the Hamilton Lake Association, a dam was built in 1837 that created seven islands and expanded the lake acreage.
A flour mill was established in 1859 by John Fee. Later, it generated electricity for the town.
Eventually, Hamilton became a destination when the Cold Springs Hotel was built in 1897. The property also included a dance hall, and Glenn Miller and The Dorsey’s were only a couple of the “Big Bands” to play.
Today, Hamilton straddles the Steuben and Dekalb county line and has a population of around 1,500. Hamilton Lake is the second largest lake in Steuben County and the fourth largest in the state. The lake shore is packed with houses and cottages, but not many contain year-round residents.
FOOD SCENE
The area can support several food venues. Downtown and on the lake are Howie’s and Laker’s Food and Spirits. Both are closed for the winter, but Howie’s has new ownership and is under renovation.
Also popular are Rose Brother’s Pizza joint and Capt. Petey’s Dairy Dock. The latter is one ice cream stop we haven’t gone too, yet.
Further north, there’s the Acapulco Mexican Grill in the former Pier 32 building with gorgeous sunset views. We’ve partaken of that scene some time ago on yet another road trip.
On the lake’s east side, the docks at the Cold Spring Resort are loaded with boaters from April to October.
ROGER’S HARVEST HOUSE
Prior to COVID, we often visited our son in Ithaca, New York, where he’s an academic adviser at Cornell University. On the way, we occasionally meandered through the back roads of northeast Indiana. Those routes sometimes took us through Hamilton.
On one trip, we stopped for breakfast at Roger’s Harvest House west of downtown Hamilton. This quaint little joint has an extensive menu and even a small bar. The breakfast menu is extensive with 12 omelets, skillets sandwiches and 25 other breakfast plates. Our breakfast experience at that time was quite nice.
With all the lake front joints closed for the season, we decided to revisit. It’s a cozy, no frills, restaurant focused on comfort food, and there’s a soup and salad bar loaded with a variety of house-made salads.
On this day, lunch was in order and their specialty is sandwiches with 24 choices. But, as usual, we started with onions rings. They weren’t the best but certainly not the worst.
Then, Gayle, my wife, went with the 4-ounce cheeseburger, which is the perfect size for her. That and an order of curly fries from the choice of 10 different potato dishes was more than enough.
For me, one of the soups was ham and bean. So, I started with a cup of that. It was delicious and spot-on. Made with housemade ham stock, it wasn’t smoky and the beans weren’t over-cooked. It’s one of the better versions of this classic I’ve had.
Then, I spotted the sausage burger, and Jackie, our efficient waitress, advised that they are delicious and seasoned in house. Although Mishler’s pork burgers remain supreme, I had to try this version. You could tell that his monster was mixed by hand. The seasoning was not uniform, which interestingly, created a different taste with each bite. With a slab of melted Swiss dripping from the bun, it was delightful. That and a side of excellent macaroni salad made for a delightful lunch.
Although their pies looked interesting, we were in overload and waddled out the door for another adventure.
Hamilton has events scheduled throughout the year. This weekend is the annual polar plunge. This summer, events include: “Forgotten Foods” in June; the “Classic Car Show and Barbecue” in July and “Birdies, Brews and Barbecue” in August. Those and the multiple lakefront dining venues make Hamilton another luscious location.
