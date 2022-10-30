GOSHEN — 300 people participated in the Haunted Half Marathon, Terrible 10K, Frightening 5K, Monster Mile event that took place along the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail which started at Abshire Park Saturday.
The event benefits the Elkhart County Down Syndrome Support Group.
Many of the participants from the event showed their Halloween spirit by dressing up in costume for the run.
Ernest McClain, Elkhart, talks about his experience after finishing in first place.
“It feels great,” said McClain. “ I didn’t think I could barely finish it, but I did. I’ve done them before, but it feels good to win one finally.”
Brandon Leatherman dressed as modern day Uncle Sam reflects on his first experience participating in the Haunted Half Marathon, Terrible 10K, Frightening 5K, Monster Mile event.
“It was a good race — I love it,” said Leatherman. “Beautiful scenery, great people, I’ll be back.”
Rebecca Biesbrouck, Mishawaka, describes why she participated in Saturday’s event.
“I did it last year, and I love the Pumpkinvine Trail,” Biesbrouck said. “I ride my bike on it a lot.”
Morgan Ogrady, Osceola describes her favorite part of the race.
“The costumes are fun, just seeing people dressed up is a lot of fun,” Ogrady said.
For more information about the event visit https://raceroster.com/events/2022/62580/haunted-half-marathon-terrible-10k-frightening-5k-monster-mile.