Halloween events are gearing up for this weekend.

The following local Halloween events are set for the weekend.
- In Goshen, Trunk or Treat will take place Friday at Clinton Frame Church, 63846 C.R. 35. There will be candy, games, food trucks, a bouncy house and themed “trunks.”
- “Boo Bash” will take place at Crossroads Community Church, 57415 Alpha Drive, Goshen at 11 a.m. Saturday. This is a free family event, so not-too-scary costumes are welcome.
- Trick or Treat will take place at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday. This is free with no registration required.
- Bristol Trick or Treat times will be Saturday 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Trick or Treat times in Goshen will be Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Middlebury trick or treat hours are 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31, with the Halloween Parade starting at 7:15 at the Middlebury Fire Station, 117 N. Main Street. The parade is sponsored by the Crystal Valley Exchange Club of Middlebury. Cash prizes will be awarded for best costumes in the following age/grade level categories: Infant to age three, age four to Kindergarten, first grade through third grade, fourth and fifth grade, sixth through eighth grade, and ninth grade and older. Cider and doughnuts will be available and served after the parade.
- “Track or Treat” will take place at the Northridge High School track, 56779 Northridge Drive, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, with costumes, activities, treats and “Touch a Truck.” Admission is a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Middlebury Food Pantry. In case of rain the event will be moved inside Door 1 at the high school.
- Wakarusa Fall Party will take place Saturday. A costume contest will take place in downtown Wakarusa from 3 to 4 p.m. and a haunted museum will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce Historical Museum, 403 E. Wabash. To learn more, visit
- . Trick of Treating for the Town of Wakarusa will take place Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
- “Nappanee Trails and Treats; A Celebration of Paths, Art and Community” will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Donations are welcome, and parking will be available in the softball diamond parking lot at 1300 Thompson Drive. On Oct. 31, Nappanee Elementary, 755 E. Van Buren St., and the Boys and Girls Club will host “Frighteningly Fun Night” with trick or treating from 5 to 7 p.m., which are the city’s trick or treat hours. Trunk or Treat at the American Legion at 201 E. Lincoln St. and other events and activities. To learn more, visit
- On Saturday Elkhart Parks and Recreation invites everyone to a drive-in movie at Ideal Beach, 52256 Ideal Beach Road. “Hocus Pocus” will be showing on the big screen. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the movie will start at 6 p.m. Moviegoers have the option of watching from their car or a seating area in front with their chairs and blankets. Admission is free. Trick or treat times in Elkhart will be Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Syracuse trick or treat times will be Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Ligonier trick or treat times will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Shipshewana trick or times hours will be Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Topeka trick or treat hours will be Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.