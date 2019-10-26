Hundreds of local residents gathered Thursday to enjoy hot chocolate, roasted marshmallows, caramel apples, hayrides and more at Ox Bow County Park in Dunlap for the Halloween Campfire and Hayrides.
The event has been going on for more than 20 years and is hosted by the Elkhart County Parks Department. All proceeds from the event go back into maintaining Elkhart County parks. The fee for the event was $5 per person.
The event has evolved over the years, park officials stated, starting as a one-person-operation Halloween party at the park to now needing a staff of 10 park employees.
The Goshen High School Key Club also provided students to volunteer at the event.
