GOSHEN — Although the smiles were hidden beneath masks, hair stylists and their customers enjoyed a reunion Monday.
One client gave a double thumbs up as her hair was processing beneath layers of foil to say she was happy to be visiting L&M Hair Salon in downtown Goshen.
Because of strict rules from the state, no more than one person could be at a stylist’s station at a time and those stations had to be 6 feet apart or, in some cases, separated with a partition.
Lisa Lehman, owner-stylist at L&M, said, they had a reopening celebration that morning, including a ribbon-cutting.
“I think we are all thankful to be back operating,” Lehman said.
Along with moving their stations from 4 feet apart to 6 feet, L&M has installed hand sanitizers at the door, all of the clients and stylists wear masks, stations and frequently-touched items are cleaned thoroughly after each client leaves.
The five stylists received their certifications in sanitation procedures for salons and barber shops as well. She said it never hurts to review the information again and to become certified.
To be fair to clients whose appointment were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are being called back in the order of cancellation to reschedule. And the staff is allowing twice the usual amount of time between clients so they can disinfect.
The disinfectant they use has to sit on a surface for 10 minutes in order for it to be effective, Lehman said. And anything used on a client is washed in hot, soapy water and then disinfected for 10 minutes.
At In+Style Salon, 508 W. Lincoln Ave., all of its normal services were back up and running, including the salt cave, which is self-purifying, explained stylist Erika Lengacher.
“We’re super busy trying to get everyone in,” she said.
Because of the new COVID-19 restrictions, their clients wait in their vehicles until they are called in for their appointment.
And like L&M, they and their clients are wearing masks or face shields, keeping to the 6-foot separation rule and sanitizing after each client.
“It’s been kind of crazy getting used to everything,” Lengacher said.
The clients have been very cooperative, though, she said, and “we’re thankful for that.”
In+Style Salon has 17 stylists, but not all of them are working currently.
All of the products they use on their clients are in sealed containers, that way they are not having to disinfect every container after each client. There are no magazines and no décor. There is some Plexiglas between stations as well.
And although this might be the new normal, Lengacher said, “I think it may get annoying long-term.”
At Salon J, owner-stylist Julia Herschberger said she and the other three stylists were busy scheduling clients, and found that there was a balance of some who were not quite ready and those who were. So, she was able to set up clients now through the end of the month.
She too has Plexiglas hanging between stations and said The Glass Doctor was able to work her into their schedule in time for reopening.
Herschberger said, she knew the partition would make people feel more comfortable.
Her shop, which is in the back of Jules Boutique, 130 S. Main St., can be accessed directly from the alley. There she has outdoor patio furniture where clients can sit and wait for their appointment. And, she explained that she moved some areas so people can be comfortable while their hair is processing and can even pop into Jules Boutique if they want.
Herschberger said of seeing clients again, “I’m very, very ready — ready to see people and have in-person conversations.”
