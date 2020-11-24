GOSHEN — Goshen school board members Monday learned that repairs to the extensive hail damage experienced by the school corporation in June 2019 are nearing completion, with total cost for the work topping $4 million.
According to Kelley Kitchen, executive director of finance for Goshen Community Schools, nearly every facility under the GCS umbrella was damaged by a major hail storm that swept through the city in early June of 2019.
As such, board members in late October of last year voted to appoint South Bend-based Weigand Construction as the construction manager tasked with overseeing all necessary repairs.
At the time of Weigand’s hiring, Kitchen noted that roof damage at school corporation facilities was widespread and appeared to be most extensive at Chandler Elementary School and Goshen Middle School.
As for mechanical damage, such as rooftop HVAC systems, Weigand contracted with Primary Engineering to provide scope and determination on which damaged items could be repaired, versus those that need replaced, Kitchen explained.
REPAIR DELAYS
During Monday’s meeting, Kitchen informed the board’s members that due to delays from Liberty Mutual, the school corporation’s property/casualty insurance carrier, GCS was unable to complete all repairs by the intended completion date of summer 2020.
“The delay was caused primarily by disagreement between the district and the third-party administrator, JS Held, on the mechanical unit damages and additional damages caused by leaking roofs,” Kitchen said of the work. “After discussion, the facilities team along with the construction manager, Weigand, suggested contacting Liberty Mutual for a settlement agreement. A final settlement would allow the district the flexibility to determine necessary scope of repairs and to complete the work more quickly.”
Kitchen agreed, and the following settlement proposal was submitted:
• $2,994,903 for completed repairs, including depreciation payback
• $1,360,371 for continuing and any other necessary repairs
• $83,617 for GCS staffing expense reimbursement
In all, the total requested settlement came to $4,438,391, Kitchen said.
In response, Liberty Mutual issued a final settlement offer, which came to just more than $4 million.
“At one point, in the beginning, we weren’t sure exactly how much the damage would be. And we were able, with the help of Weigand, our construction manger, to work through and get some better pricing on that,” Kitchen told the board. “What that leaves us is, we have some mechanicals yet to finish up. That’s where most of the disconnect was on the negotiations. We felt that we needed to replace aged mechanical units that were damaged, because the ability to repair them later on, we would lose a lot of life expectancy out of them.
“So, by settling, we were able to determine what was best for the corporation, and we have a little bit of cushion if there’s any more damage we find throughout the winter,” she added, noting that the corporation currently has about $625,000 in remaining insurance funds to pay for any such damages. “Another freeze/thaw cycle will tell us if the roofs are holding, and we’ll finish up the very final pieces over spring break of next year, if there’s any more leakage or that type of thing. So, we feel comfortable with where we’re at, baring anything major. We were well compensated for what we needed to cover.”
