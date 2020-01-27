GOSHEN — Goshen school board members Monday learned that repairs to the extensive hail damage experienced by the school corporation in June 2019 could potentially top $3 million.
According to Kelley Kitchen, executive director of finance for Goshen Community Schools, nearly every facility under the Goshen Community Schools umbrella was damaged by a major hail storm that swept through the city on June 1 of last year.
As such, board members in late October voted to appoint South Bend-based Weigand Construction as the construction manager tasked with overseeing all necessary repairs.
During Monday’s meeting, Kitchen noted that following Weigand’s hiring, weekly meetings and/or conference calls have been scheduled between Weigand, GCS and the school corporation’s insurance carrier, Liberty Mutual, as the process for developing a repair plan and schedule moves forward.
NEEDED REPAIRS
According to Kitchen, roof damage at school corporation facilities is widespread and appears to be most extensive at Chandler Elementary School and Goshen Middle School, where leaks have continued to occur during heavy rainfall events.
“These leaks have resulted in continued damage. Of particular concern is the damage to the wood floor at GMS,” Kitchen said of the issue. “Temporary repairs were made in the fall that did not provide enough protection. Borntrager Roofing has been contracted to weld additional patches at any additional leaks identified.”
Kitchen noted the estimate for roof repairs throughout the corporation is currently $2.5 to $3 million.
As for mechanical damage, which does not yet have an estimate, Kitchen noted Weigand has contracted with Primary Engineering to provide scope and determination on which damaged items can be repaired, versus those that need replaced.
“Some of the damaged units are aged and outdated,” Kitchen said, noting as an example several buildings that had coolers damaged by the hail. “GCS will determine if replacement is a better option.”
Liberty Mutual in turn will reimburse the repair or replacement costs, less depreciation, depending on the requested solution, she added.
PROJECT TIMELINE
According to Kitchen, Weigand has contracted with Four Square to provide repair specifications and bid documents related to the hail damage repair, and a schedule for bid releases has been created. That schedule is as follows:
• Phase I — set for approval by the board on March 9
• Phases II and III — set for approval by the board on March 23
• Phase IV — set for approval by the board on April 27.
Kitchen noted repairs and/or replacements will begin as soon as weather permits.
