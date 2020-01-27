NAPPANEE [mdash] Barbara Ann Yoder, 65, Nappanee, died at 4:31 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at her home following a short illness of cancer. She was born June 9, 1954, in Wabash, to Perry E. and Anna Mae (Mast) Yoder. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. Miss Yoder is survived by s…