ELKHART — Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County will break ground on its latest home for the family of Jamie Sorensen at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1922 Belmont Ave. The public is invited to attend.
Lippert is the presenting sponsor for the next Habitat home, the Lippert Cares Build, a news release stated. Lippert provided financial sponsorship and volunteer support. The company will host a Panel Build for this home Aug. 18, at Lippert Plant 85.
“Shelter is a basic need,” said Michilah Grimes, director of corporate and community impact at Lippert in the release. “We are proud to support this build, both financially and physically, because it will provide the Sorensen family with a place to call home, feel safe and make memories in for years to come; a home they can be proud of because they worked alongside our volunteers to build it. At Lippert, caring about people is one of our core values. I cannot think of a better way to show that in the community than this.”
Sorensen is a medical assistant who works at Indiana Pain and Spine. This home will be for her and her two children, Jaysean, 11, and Keely, 6. They are currently living in an apartment with safety issues.
“She learned about Habitat because she’s had two friends finish the program,” the release added. “One of those friends was here in Elkhart County, and the lot Sorensen chose is right next door.”
Greg Conrad is Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County president and executive director.
“We’re excited to see another deserving family given the chance to provide themselves with stable, affordable housing,” Conrad said in the release. “This is something that can change the trajectory of a family’s future for generations.”
Founded in 1986, Habitat has built more than 210 new homes in Elkhart County. To learn more visit www.habitatec.com.