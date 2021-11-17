GOSHEN — Teresa Williams opened the door to her new home Wednesday and stepped inside — to a better future.
“I never thought it would be possible — it wouldn’t have been possible without this program,” Williams said. “It’s amazing and a dream come true.”
Williams received the latest Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County house, at 123 N. Sixth St., built in honor of the agency’s 35th anniversary.
Members of Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County’s Board of Directors, HFHEC Executive Director Greg Conrad, Goshen’s Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, Williams, sponsor Winnebago Industries, and Grand Design RV Vice President of Human Resources, Mary Minix, participated in the celebration.
HFHEC has shared 35 stories of past and present Habitat of Elkhart County board members, supporters, volunteers, and partner families during the build, the agency said in a news release. The stories can be found on Habitat’s website.
“This was an opportunity for Habitat to celebrate and reflect on 35 years of providing safe, decent, and affordable housing for local families,” Conrad said. “We build more than just homes — we empower families to build brighter futures for generations to come.”
Winnebago Industries Foundation has partnered with HFHEC since 2019 and was the anniversary builds’ Gold Hammer Sponsor.
“Connecting families as they make memories together inspires our team at Winnebago Industries,” said Katy Friesz, executive director of Winnebago Industries Foundation. “We are honored to partner with Habitat for Humanity and the Williams family.”
Habitat began construction on the Williams home in late August. The house has three-bedrooms, 1½ baths and is 1,184 square feet in size.
Williams applied for Habitat’s homeownership program in the fall of 2020, completed 250 sweat equity hours, participated in Habitat’s homeownership and financial literacy program, and saved for her down payment. Williams will live in the home with her 6-year-old grandson, Maddox.
“I won’t have to stress and worry every month about not making rent,” she said. “I’ll feel safe and comfortable knowing that Maddox is safe. We will be proud of our home and work hard to take care of it.”
“I am so grateful to the sponsors — this could not have happened without you,” Williams added. “It’s a dream come true to me. I want to thank the staff, (which) has been amazing helping me through this process, all the volunteers. Wow, it was so much fun working on houses and meeting new people and learning some many different things. I’ve had a great time and I am so grateful for all of you.”
HFHEC, a local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, has built 209 new houses in Elkhart County during its 35 years of local operation.
“I think the greatest accomplishment for us is really tied to mission of giving people decent affordable places to live in,” Conrad said. “During that time this is house number 210. Our largest accomplishment is the fact that every night here in Elkhart County 1,000 people are going to sleep in a decent affordable safe home that they’ve worked and paid for. That’s the greatest accomplishment.”
