GOSHEN — Habitat for Humanity recently purchased two properties to be made into homes and at the Elkhart County Commissioners meeting on Monday, Elkhart County attorney Craig Buche presented tax sales certificates for transfer of sales to a nonprofit organization to the commissioners on behalf of Habitat.
The properties are located at 318 W. Washington St., and 301 N. Second St., both in Elkhart. In 2022 so far, Habitat has built and sold seven homes and has two more under currently under construction.
CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County Greg Conrad explained that currently there are 17 families in need waiting for lots and the goal next year is to build between eight to 12 homes, on lots owned by Habitat selected from an inventory of properties they own to build on, which are then sold to the family once the home is built and criteria are met.
Commissioner Suzie Weirick asked Conrad how long he feels like the Second Street lot will remain in inventory due to its location and size to which Conrad said the nonprofit has sold homes downtown previously and it’s not been a problem.
Other items to come before the board include:
- Elkhart County Planning and Development Mae Kratzer brought before the commissioners a zoning map change for 55357 Ind. 13, Middlebury. The location is owned by Richardson’s Enterprises of Middlebury LLC, which has hopes to change the zone from A-1 to M-2.
- A nearby property has been Richardson’s RV sales center since 2008. Richardson’s purchased the residential property in 2016 in order to expand the sales lot with a gravel surface. It is surrounded by other manufacturing locations including an M-1 and several M-2s as well as other A-1 locations. The request was approved.
- Another zoning map change, this time in Osolo Township was also approved. Big River LLC has plans for a two-lot minor subdivision to be known as Hartwood Tree Care DPUD at 1130 Bristol St. The motion was approved.
Renovation of the west side steps of Goshen Courthouse has been awarded to R. Yoder Construction, with work to begin March and 120 days to complete the project, for $245,000, county administrator Jeff Taylor said. The entrance has already been moved to the east side in preparation for the repairs.
- The commissioners approved the independent contractor agreement between the board and Blake Eckelbarger to maintain the Elkhart County Courthouse Tower Clock. Eckelbarger said his family has been maintaining the clock for over 100 years.