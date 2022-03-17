GOSHEN — The faces of new homeowners Cheryl and Jeremy Barnes were beaming Thursday as they officially accepted the keys to their new Habitat for Humanity home on the city’s north side.
“Oh, wow, there are no words,” Cheryl said during the home dedication ceremony. “We’re just very excited, and very grateful. It’s been a wonderful blessing for us.”
According to Greg Conrad, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County, the house, located at 217 W. Wilden Ave., is actually the first two-story home Habitat for Humanity has built in Elkhart County, with a plan for more to come.
“Last year Habitat made a commitment to Goshen’s redevelopment committee that we would build a two-story home on the Wilden lot,” Conrad said. “We want to show our commitment to increasing the number of single-family homes in the area. We’re grateful for the city’s help in realizing that goal.”
Cheryl and Jeremy were joined for the dedication Thursday by their two children, Josiah, 15, Faith, 11, and Cheryl’s mother, Sandy, all of whom will be living in the home together.
The family of five is moving from a two-bedroom basement apartment they described as dark, dank and unsafe due to lack of air circulation.
Construction on their new home began in October of 2021 as part of an annual partnership with the Builders Association of Elkhart County. The 1,470-square-foot home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Cheryl currently works at Tender Love Care as a home health care worker. She is currently in the nursing program at Indiana University-South Bend, with plans to graduate in December. Jeremy plans to complete his IT degree after Cheryl graduates.
Throughout their partnership with Habitat, Jeremy and Cheryl completed over 300 sweat equity hours working on different Habitat builds, including their own home, Conrad explained.
“This is a long journey for them to get to this point,” Conrad said. “As most of you know, people don’t just sign up and get a free house from Habitat. They work for it. They have gone through a lot of sweat equity, a lot of hours, a lot of saving money, a lot of sacrifice, a lot of waiting patiently at times for things to happen on their house. ... This is not just an overnight thing. They have worked really hard to get here. So, this is a celebration of their accomplishment.”
Throughout the building process, Cheryl, Jeremy and Sandy learned a lot about construction, and enjoyed building community with the other volunteers in what they described as a laid back, learning atmosphere, and feel confident in their ability to maintain their home due to what they’ve learned from Habitat, according to a provided news release.
“Without Habitat, homeownership would still be a pipe dream,” Cheryl added of the partnership. “Don’t talk yourself out of even trying. Take a leap of faith … and just try.”
ABOUT HABITAT
Founded in 1986, HFHEC has now built 210 new homes in Elkhart County.
HFHEC is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization operated on Christian principles. Families in need of a hand-up partner with Habitat to build a place they can call home.
In partnering with Habitat, homeowners help build their homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.
For more information about HFHEC and its work, visit https://www.habitatec.com/.
