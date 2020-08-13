GOSHEN — A South Bend man was ordered to a 17-year prison sentence for shooting and injuring a Goshen man two years ago.
Todd Francis, 20, was sentenced Thursday during a hearing in Elkhart County Circuit Court. The decision came after he pleaded guilty to counts of aggravated battery and armed robbery last month.
Judge Michael Christofeno decided on a 25-year term for Francis, with the sentence calling for 17 years in prison — eight years on the battery charge and nine years on the robbery charge to be served consecutively — followed by eight years of probation. The order held to terms of Francis’ guilty plea, which called for a prison sentence capped at 17 and a half years.
In his plea, Francis admitted he shot Israel Acosta-Pedroza in the leg while robbing him during a confrontation over allegedly owed money in an alley in the 400 block of West Wilden Avenue in July 2018.
Acosta-Pedroza, who was 18 at the time, told the court the bullet shattered his femur. He’s had to undergo physical therapy for the injury and mental health therapy for the resulting trauma and depression.
“It’s just a type of feeling that I thought I would never describe ever in my life. It was just something that was really painful,” Acosta-Pedroza testified via phone.
Francis apologized to Acosta-Pedroza and his family during the hearing.
“I regret every single moment of that day, and if I could take it back I would,” Francis said. “I regret everything. And I’m sorry for everything.”
Acosta-Pedroza indicated during the hearing the two have known each other since high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.