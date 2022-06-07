GOSHEN — There's only one week left to register for Goshen Theater Drama Club's third annual three-week GTDC Summer Camp.
Participants in the camp learn about theater, design, storytelling, history, and teamwork. Classes are held at the newly-renovated, historic Goshen Theater. Professional instructors and local educators serve as guides for this one-of-a-kind program. At the camp, students are exposed to every aspect of theater production, helping to create and design their final show. From program design to costumes and scenic painting, the Goshen Theater Drama Club’s three-week summer program is for youth, by youth.
Two tracks are available to campers: “Performance” and “Technical Theater,” however every student will experience both performance-based and technical design lessons. Performance track students will be on stage for the showcase, and technical Theater students will create designs, running the production from behind the scenes.
The culmination of the three-week experience is a live performance on the Goshen Theater stage. Each student’s design work and group projects will be displayed in a gallery show in the theater's lobby.
Students will also have an early opportunity to meet instructors of the camp from 6- 8 p.m. June 13 at Goshen Theater’s Miller Auditorium. The "Meet the Instructors" open house is a chance for youth to ask any questions they may have, register for camp, and enjoy free popcorn while meeting instructors and other future drama campers. There will also be a sneak peek of the camp song selections.
Tuition is $250 for all three weeks or $100 per week. Students 8-14 may participate in the program, which takes place from June 2 to July 8, with a performance showcase at noon on July 9. All classes will be held at Goshen Theater.
The registration deadline is June 13. A $50 deposit is required at the time of registration to secure your spot. Full tuition is due June 20. Scholarships are available.
Register at https://goshentheater.com/gtdc/ or contact Goshen Theater Education Director Katie Barnes at GTDC@GoshenTheater.org.
The camp is sponsored by Goshen Noon Kiwanis Club.