GOSHEN — A Dungeons & Dragons event in downtown Goshen doubled its turnout for the second annual Art House fundraiser of its kind.
Goshen & Dragons is the only time local D&D enthusiasts can meet together for a full day of tabletop roleplay with a collection of local Dungeon Masters (DMs), veteran adventurers, and novice players, encompassing a wide variety of experience levels.
“The main goal is just to connect people, whether that’s players who want to find a group, or DMs who are looking for players,” said Taylor Stansberry, Art House board member.
A total of 55 people came to Goshen Theater, some from as far away as South Bend and Fort Wayne to engage in the Art House fundraising event which is expected to bring in around $2,000.
“It’s crazy how popular it’s become,” Stansberry said. “The movie is coming out, and Critical Role is huge.”
Last year Dungeon Master Kristen Abbey said she could play at other tables enjoying the stories told by other DMs, but this year, even with an increase in DMs, the demand was so strong that organizers closed registration on Wednesday and most DMs held sessions for the entire day.
“I almost got teary-eyed seeing people come in because there are some people my age, but there’s a lot of older generation here, which was not a thing last year,” Abbey said. “I know they probably played way back in like ‘85 and they couldn’t tell anybody but now it’s a cool subculture to be a part of which is super exciting for them.”
Growing in popularity in recent years, many veteran players and Dungeon Masters alike attended the fundraising event, but others had only been playing the game for a handful of years, if not completely new to the game, Abbey herself included, having only five years of experience under her belt.
“It definitely was a niche hobby and I feel like now everybody is very open to the idea of D&D,” she said. “It’s become a lot of people’s favorite thing to do on like a Tuesday night. ‘Let’s go and sit and play with your friends for four hours and pretend to be an Elvin Druid who has a bear companion.’ It’s a very specific part of nerd culture that I love so much and it’s evolved into a cool hobby. It’s no longer this nerdy ‘I have to hide it’ hobby.”
At Goshen & Dragons, Dungeon Masters controlled the style of gameplay at their own table for each session. Some brought in tabletop maps and characters, while others brought computer set-ups where they stored their storyline and other critical information for the sessions. Some held epic battles in faraway lands, and others told stories closer to home.
“I like writing, which is a big part of it,” Abbey said. “The act of DM-ing isn’t my favorite but I’ll do it, especially for a charity like this. It’s been nice reusing these muscles again.”
DMs come in a range of leader types just as different game sessions do. While Abbey prefers to write her story out ahead of time, Dungeon Master John Tipton.
“I kind of thrive more in-the-moment and kind of winging it a little bit,” he said.
Tipton plans out characters and locations but prefers to tell the story alongside his players.
“We’re all writing this story together,” he said. “I’m more of a theater guy, I’m more of an improv guy myself but I know a lot of awesome DMs that will sit and write everything out and have so many set plans that they’re ready to stick to. There’s no right way to do it. That’s the fun thing about D&D.”
Tipton has been playing for nearly 10 years and began DM-ing around seven years ago. Today, he plays in several weekly games and DMs for some of them.
“It’s my creative outlet at this point in my life,” he said. “I make time to do what I love and I love doing this.”
Many nights, he’s away from home at a friend’s house engaged in a session, and on Sundays, he and a group of friends host a weekly Twitch stream.
Tipton attended Goshen & Dragons for the first event last year as a player only and had a blast, so he reached out and offered his services for this year’s event.
Each of the four total sessions was roughly two hours long, with an hour break, which also left time in case games ran long.
They even hosted a character-creation workshop for those interested in learning to create a character for gameplay from scratch.
“It’s a little intimidating if you don’t know what to expect and so that’s why this event is so great,” Stansberry said. “We have DMs that love playing with new players and they’ll save space to learn and you don’t have to feel like you don’t know what you’re doing. We have a lot of people who will walk you through it and explain things.”
The team hopes to make the program a yearly event.