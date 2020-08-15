GOSHEN — Ideologies clashed across Lincoln Avenue Saturday as a local coffee shop became the center of competing protests involving race and personal liberties.
Groups lined up on opposite sides of the street downtown, just west of Third Street. Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement protested Embassy Coffee Co., while demonstrators staged a counter rally outside the business, 209 W. Lincoln Ave., to support owner Chris May.
Members of the Michiana National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression primarily organized and led the BLM-supported event to stand against recent social media posts by May that allegedly made statements of discrimination.
“The reason why we are here is because Embassy Coffee as a public institution in the city of Goshen has used their public platforms to denounce Black Lives Matter calling it, quote, ‘Merely a Marxist agenda and having nothing to do with the color of a person’s skin.’” Jess Moore of the MNAARPR said.
Moore said he spoke to May in the morning as the protests were set to begin.
“He came over and spoke to me directly, and was pretty shaken up. And it appears he wants to have a dialogue and speak about a peaceful resolution moving forward. Which is our entire goal,” Moore said. “Our demand for Chris is that he would use the same public platform that he used to denounce BLM to publicly apologize to his community.”
May declined to speak to The Goshen News about the protests in the early afternoon as he was busy helping Embassy staff serve a packed house during the counter protest.
Moore and approximately 40-50 protesters gathered on the sidewalk outside the Hamilton Iron Works building, across from Embassy, starting around 9 a.m. Several people lined up on the curb, holding signs and often chanting slogans in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Some signs referenced a protest May led July 27 at the Elkhart County Courthouse lawn as a stand against local and state face mask orders.
The counter protest drew approximately 75-100 people to the outside of the coffee shop while more were inside ordering coffee and other drinks. As part of the rally, musicians sang and played guitar at a microphone and speaker set up outside, sometimes leading the crowd in Christian or patriotic songs.
“We need to support our coffee shop, you know,” said organizer Lori Arnold. “And I’m here to support this country.”
Arnold, who was also active in the anti-mask mandate protest, said she’s held her own protest at her home for more than 40 days. Her solo vigil has appeared aimed at supporting police in opposition to the Black Lives Matter protests that erupted after the death of George Floyd, a black man, as a result of a Minneapolis police officer’s use of force in late May.
“I decided that instead of sitting in my house and crying and watching the rioting and complaining, I was going to do something. And I got tired of nobody else in this city being able to put their signs out, or being afraid to give their own opinions,” she said.
Several Embassy supporters promoted the theme of “all lives matter,” a phrased often used as a counter response to the “black lives matter” rallying cry.
“All lives matter in America,” said Anthony Beck of Goshen, who identified as Puerto Rican. “I’m here to show support for my community, that all lives matter not just Back lives, not just white lives. Doesn’t matter what color you are, America’s a free country and it’s a land of opportunity.”
Susan Ballowe of Elkhart echoed Beck’s sentiment.
“Quite frankly, I believe in all lives matter. And I don’t see color, so why do they,” Ballowe said, who also supported May and the anti-mask order stance. “I understand where he’s coming from, and I don’t like being told what I can wear, what I can’t wear.”
Gelasius Morgan, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter organization in South Bend, pointed out the movement’s philosophy is based on all lives having essential value, but progress is needed in America to call attention to the plights of minorities.
“We’re just here to support Black Lives Matter. We’re here to support Black lives, brown lives and for those who suffer constant injustice,” Morgan said. “But people want to be so distracted by the commander-in-chief and their inner racism that they don’t care. And they don’t believe that all life has intrinsic value.”
Katie Baer of Missouri, who’s a senior at Goshen College, joined the protest in support of Black Lives Matter, after hearing how the owners of Embassy Coffee didn’t support the movement.
“I thought it was really important that as a white person I show up so that in case anything gets violent, I can protect people that I love, which are people in the community fighting for human rights,” Baer said.
Occasionally, people from each side would cross the street to talk to or listen to demonstrators on the other side. Members from the two groups also sometimes heckled each other from across the street. Motorists driving on Lincoln honked in support of the group they favored as they passed, or at other times, would shout or direct gestures at the group they opposed.
Goshen police became involved in one incident that stemmed from Moore crossing to the other side.
Moore said the counter protesters began singing Amazing Grace, and he went across the street to inform the person leading the song about its racial origins.
While there, Moore alleged he felt unsafe and that someone offering him a water bottle seemed insincere. As he tried to leave, he said his foot slipped off the curb and he bumped into the side mirror of a pickup truck parked next to him.
Moore said people chased him and a person grabbed him by the neck. The situation was resolved when a member of a private security team helped Moore cross back to the BLM side. Witnesses at the truck, who declined to be identified, showed where the mirror casing was broken, and said people tried to stop Moore from leaving the scene. A Goshen police officer took a report about the incident.
Both protest groups had armed people serving as security on both sides of the street. Several men in military gear carried rifles on the Embassy side. Two members of local private security team, Alpha Security Services, stood on the BLM side.
