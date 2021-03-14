A new group has formed in the Wa-Nee area to ensure everyone has a seat at the political table and to bring the community together in understanding of issues that affect everyone, regardless of political persuasion.
The organization is ACT (Advancing Community Together) Nappanee Wakarusa and was formed in 2020 as a club for Democratic, Independent and progressive voters to promote awareness of the importance of voting in last November’s election.
Barbara Keck is the 2021 chairperson and Rose Goyette is vice chair and head of the newly organizing Young Democrats.
Keck, who grew up in Nappanee, explained former Goshen Mayor Allan Kauffman and Mearl Graber, who she said has “deep roots in the Nappanee area,” connected with the belief that there were more Democrats in the southwest portion of Elkhart County than meets the eye and started pulling them together.
Kauffman confirmed that and said when he began in politics in the mid-1970s the thinking in Goshen was that there weren’t enough Democrats to ever get elected, but they soon elected three Democratic council members and a mayor. Kauffman believes that same thinking exists in Nappanee, Wakarusa and Middlebury and he’s hoping to change that.
“Nappanee hasn’t had a general election in years,” he said of the Republican domination of the elected offices.
Kauffman said before the Larry Thompson mayoral years, elections wins in Nappanee used to go back and forth between the parties.
“But somewhere along the line the Dems gave up,” Kauffman said.
He shared that one year he ran for county assessor and was knocking on doors in Nappanee and Wakarusa where he said some residents flat out told him they wouldn’t vote for a Democrat while others said, “Thank God there’s a Democrat on the ticket!”
Kauffman said he realizes that Republican Thompson and current Republican Mayor Phil Jenkins are popular with both Republicans and Democrats and he’s not saying they’ve not done a good job.
“We just want Democrats, Independents and progressives to realize they’re not alone. How are we ever going to have a general election unless we build from the ground up?”
So he’s helped ACT Nappanee Wakarusa by giving them a list of likely Democrats and according to Keck, also lent a hand by putting out the word that they needed help with literature drops before Election Day. Keck said their very first meeting had about 25 people and then Wakarusa residents heard about it and a few of them attended the next meeting. She said the group is continuing to grow.
YOUNG DEMOCRATS
Besides her role as vice chair and the “tech person,” Goyette is also forming a Young Democrats group for those aged 16-35. There’s only about a half dozen members so far, but she plans to have some fun events like trivia nights and fashion shows for those who decide to join. Goyette said she was in a teen Democrat club while in high school in North Carolina and said it’s helpful for her to have “like-minded people to talk to.” She said she’s studied politics and film so she likes to talk politics.
Keck said the demographic study they found for Nappanee and Wakarusa showed that more than 60% of the populations of both communities were younger than 40.
“That tells us there’s a lot of young Democrats not yet identified. People don’t overtly identify as Dems in this county,” she said.
PROGRAMS FOR THE COMMUNITY
The club has been sponsoring a series of programs that are open to the public.
“These are public service programs on issues that affect everyone,” Keck said.
In the past, economist Morton Marcus has done a couple of programs on the COVID-19 stimulus bill; medical professionals spoke on the vaccines; and today a public service program “Understanding Loneliness” with Dr. Frank Lemus, a psychologist and Pastor Janet Shaver of the Middlebury Church of the Brethren, will speak about the loneliness the pandemic caused, the lingering effects and how it’s likely been a contributing factor to anger.
“Along with the divisive politics that has left our area as a boiling cauldron of people that don’t think we can get along anymore,” Keck said, “The right response is to acknowledge that people are angry and we may have differences of opinions, but we’re still neighbors.”
In April, Mayor Jenkins will present a program on understanding the role of a mayor and in May they plan a program on understanding food security.
Along with providing public service programs to bring everyone together, the real objective, according to the women, is making sure more voices are heard.
“There’s been no Democrats on the ballot in years and it’s difficult in a democracy to make sure, we the people, are represented if we don’t step up to try,” Keck said.
