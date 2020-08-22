GOSHEN — A group of about 20 people stood on the sidewalk in front of the U.S. Post Office, along U.S. 33, Saturday morning holding signs and waving to traffic to show their support of U.S. Postal workers. There was a brief moment where the group chanted, “Show me what democracy looks like. This is what democracy looks like.” But other than the blare of horns in support of the Post Office and a bit of music, the hour-long event was quiet.
The demonstration was part of a national effort to not only support postal workers, but to call for the resignation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, “’save the post office from Donald Trump’ and act to safeguard the integrity of our mail and elections. The actions will show Americans coming together to stand up for a postal system that connects us, that we rely on for medications, paychecks, and more, and that will literally be counted on to deliver democracy in the elections this fall,” according to information provided by MoveOn.org, which coordinated the national event.
Locally, Rachael Klink of Goshen, was one of the people who helped organize the local event.
“It’s part of a nationwide event. Just about putting pressure on Congress to fire or force Louis DeJoy to resign, to stamp out fascism, to make sure that we don’t have an election that is rigged and because the post office is enshrined in our constitution,” she said. “So it’s really important that we don’t let political leaders use it for their own gain.
“First, it’s how a lot of people vote, but the Post Office does so much more than that. I mean, they deliver prescriptions, they keep people in contact. It’s just a really important organization,” she said. “One of the main issues is they do deliver our democracy and someone’s trying to stop that.”
Klink decided to help organize the demonstration after seeing on MoveOn that there wasn’t an event being held in Goshen. “I’m part of 4US, and I thought, ‘We could hold that. We could do that.’ I didn’t see anyone else, I guess, stepping up and so I thought maybe it should be me.”
Supporters of the event came with signs: “Save the postal service,” “4 million prescriptions delivered daily,” “DeJoy don’t mess with our mail,” “Snow, rain, heat, night, fascism,” “Protect postal workers,” “Honk to support postal workers” and “Don’t mess with my mail.”
Aidan Friesen, “I think it’s important, the postal service is an amendment right, something that’s a constitutional right to have. It’s something that I think is purposefully trying to be obstructed for election results and not allowing minorities or people of color, people that don’t have access to getting to polling sites to be able to vote.”
Although there are other service providers, “these are people who have been doing it for a long time. … “It’s also important, the fight for justice is not just one-sided, it’s not just one issue … it’s a whole bunch of issues that intersect and tie into each other.”
A Goshen native, Friesen said he is trying to support something that is a good part of society.
Also rallying was Ainsley Friesen, Goshen. “I’m just out here to support the Post Office, because I also believe the Post Office is trying to be limited due to the elections coming up and I think that is directly targeting marginalized people because it will force people to go out to the polls and vote, especially (those who are) Black … and people of color will have to go out,” she said. “And they’re more affected by the COVID pandemic. So it’s important they the are able to send in their votes through mail and just make sure the election isn’t taken away from people because it’s a health risk for them to go out and vote.”
Philip and Karon Ahrendt of Goshen felt strongly that they had to attend the rally.
Karon said, “We just think it’s deplorable what they’re doing to the Post Office.”
Philip said, “This is downright un-American what’s going on in Washington right now. This one kind of pushed me over the top and I had to get out and voice my opinion.”
Ryan Perry, Mishawaka, said he was out at the rally to support postal workers and to help save the U.S. Postal Service — “to make sure that this service is entirely available for this election and beyond.”
He said it is a public service that is necessary especially for more rural areas of the United States.
Sharon Baker, Goshen, said, she was out to support the Post Office and the people who need it — the seniors, the veterans who get their prescriptions through the mail, people who don’t use telecommunications of any kind such as the Amish, the disabled and the poor.
“And we must stand up for all the people of our country, not just the rich people who can afford to have all of this stuff for them in other ways,” she said. “I feel it’s a very important thing to stand up for the people of our country, and their right to vote. They’re removing machines in these states and the areas where there’s heavy voting that the president and his constituents don’t want to have the votes counted. I’m very disappointed with that lack of compassion for people that are not like our administration.”
According to the Associated Press, the House met Saturday over mail delivery disruptions, and is poised to approve legislation that would reverse recent changes in U.S. Postal Service operations and send $25 billion in emergency funds to shore up the agency ahead of the November election.
AP reports that “the daylong Saturday session comes as an uproar over mail interference puts the Postal Service at the center of the nation’s tumultuous election year, with Americans rallying around one of the nation’s oldest and more popular institutions. Millions of people are expected to opt for mail-in ballots to avoid polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.
DeJoy testified Friday in the Senate that his “No. 1 priority” is to ensure election mail arrives on time, according to AP.
DeJoy said he would not restore the cuts to mailboxes and sorting equipment that have already been made, AP reported. He could not provide senators with a plan for handling the ballot crush for the election.
