NAPPANEE — Stories about the Civil War have lingered throughout the 160 years since it began and have been told and retold for generations. However, one local organization prefers to bring those stories to life.
The 7th Indiana Light Artillery, a group of Civil War reenactors, is currently looking for new members to participate in a depiction of the lives of soldiers and their families.
Participants can experience conditions as authentic as possible, as relevant costumes, shelters, weaponry and dining are brought to each gathering, according to information on the group's website. Enthusiasts are also given rankings based upon their level of interests. Throughout the year, the reenactors travel throughout various regions in the Midwest to engage in action.
This year, the 7th Indiana Light Artillery is invested in presenting an event of grand proportions, with significant assistance from the historic preservation group Power from the Past, along with The Barns of Nappanee and the 21st Indiana Light Artillery.
"Days of the Blue and the Gray" will be held June 11, 12 and 13. The proposed site on the Power from the Past showgrounds in Nappanee will feature Union and Confederate headquarters situated in period-style housing, several acres of woods and trails, and wide expanses of open grounds on which to conduct battle reenactments.
For those who would like further information about attending "Days of the Blue and Gray," including how to become a vendor, contact Vern Zentz at vernzentz@gmail.com or call 574-214-7656.
