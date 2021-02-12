ELKHART — The first virtual meeting of Elkhart County’s social philanthropy group 100 Women Who Care resulted in a $10,000 donation to help Elkhart students navigating e-learning.
Since 2014, women have gathered every three months to learn about local needs and then pick a charitable cause to support with the combined total of their $100 gifts. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the January meeting happened virtually, according to a recent news release from Community Foundation of Elkhart County. The Elkhart Education Foundation’s EdCamp was selected in a close vote and is being awarded $10,000.
The donation from 100 Women Who Care will help families who need support with e-learning while at EdCamp. The nonprofit immediately sprang into action to help bridge the gap to help the child care crisis in Elkhart County when schools were transitioning amid the pandemic. This program is open to all kindergarten to eighth-grade students enrolled in the hybrid model, Community Foundation officials stated. EdCamp also offers an enrichment curriculum in the arts, science and fitness.
Students gather Monday through Friday during school hours at EdCamp, which is held at ETHOS Innovation Center located at 1025 N. Michigan St., Elkhart. The program needs additional $30,000 funding to operate for the remainder of the school year, officials stated in the news release. The first semester results are in for EdCamp with 388 total unique registrants filling 3,679 total weekly spots. The program provided 150 hours of e-learning support per child and 27,000 meals via 480 total volunteer hours. EdCamp has also brought together partners such as Elkhart Community Schools, Lifeline Youth Ministries, Premier Arts and Ethos Innovation Center, and 15 other organizations in the effort to support students.
“Through the blessing of community partnerships, the Elkhart Education Foundation is honored to serve 300 families weekly at EdCamp. We are proud to help Elkhart parents keep working and have the peace of mind that their children are well-taken care of when they can't be in school,” Ashley Molyneaux, director of Elkhart Education Foundation and creator of EdCamp, said. To reserve a spot for EdCamp or to support the program, please visit Elkhart Education Foundation's website at wwww.onecityonemission.org.
“We are thrilled to see the impact of our gifts throughout this community and are grateful for how so many nonprofits are good stewards of the resources offered by the women of 100 Women Who Care,” Jodi Spataro, chief advancement officer of the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
