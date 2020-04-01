NAPPANEE — With days of social distancing, travel advisories, working from home and no school stretching into weeks, a Nappanee woman has chalked out a couple squares of virtual fun to help fend off the isolation blues.
Rocki Stillson, as the brains behind her entertainment project Catch 23, hosts an online trivia game three nights a week in partnership with the Nappanee Parks and Recreation Department. Gift cards to restaurants, shops and services in the city are put up as prizes for the winners.
Catch 23 and the parks department use their Facebook pages as gateways to the free games, dubbed Isolation Entertainment, each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. Posts on those evenings give players about a half-hour before game time to follow a link to the Crowdpurr event site, input a provided code and sign up to compete.
Players then go head-to-head, answering about 30 multiple choice questions with a timer that deducts point values as it counts down to zero. That means winning involves a combination of accuracy and speed. The intermission between each question shows the leader board and where each player ranks. Each game features a variety of topics, like history, pop culture and current events.
Stillson sees the event as her way to step up and keep people entertained during the COVID-19 emergency.
“My talent and my gift is to entertain people. I figured that’s what I would contribute right now,” Stillson said. “I LOVE playing. That’s like my ultimate thing is playing games, playing outside, playing whatever. That’s who I am, that’s what I do.”
By day, Stillson sells playground equipment across northern Indiana through Sinclair Recreation. Catch 23 was a service she started as what she called her side hustle to provide other types of entertainment. She said she’s worked with the parks department on other concepts, like escape rooms and a live trivia night over the past couple years.
But as her regular workload increased, Catch 23 had recently shifted as less of a side hustle to more of a gig on the back burner. Then COVID-19 started spreading through the U.S., and gatherings of all sizes and types toppled like dominoes.
Stillson’s family had planned to celebrate her mother’s birthday on March 21 with a big reunion in Phoenix that would’ve drawn relatives from six different states, she said. For the event, Stillson crafted a new game event for the family to enjoy.
Coronavirus concerns snuffed those plans just like they ended the NCAA basketball tournament, the NBA season and the start of Major League Baseball for the year.
Instead of scrapping her idea, Stillson decided to play up her talents as a contribution during the COVID crisis. She salvaged what she had set up for her mom’s birthday game and updated it into a public event, giving people an option for something to do while stuck at home.
“Some people are sewing masks, but I cannot sew. What can I do? I’ll figure out some way to entertain them,” she said.
Stillson presented concepts to Tiffany Salyer, Nappanee Parks’ program director, and Salyer was all about the idea, she said. She also praised the department as willing to try new things to engage the community.
A trivia buff herself, Stillson dusted off Catch 23 and launched the first Isolation Entertainment on March 20. She said she had posted an announcement about it the day before, and, by game time, about 80 players had signed up.
She said she works to curate questions across a wide range of topics to appeal to as large an audience as possible. She also likes to throw in funny questions, as well as some that also serve as COVID-related information.
“I try to put at least a couple questions that make people smile, or that give them information about things they should be reminded of. But it’s not all of that, otherwise it would be getting boring,” she said.
In addition to trivia, Stillson is also running an easygoing online “Home Bound Hunt Down” photo scavenger hunt.
Each week, participants are presented a list challenging them to photograph things around them. Some are easy, like take photos of blue items or sour items. Others require some creativity, humor and fun interpretation, such as wearing a pair of wings. How one decides to wear wings is up to their imagination.
Like the trivia, photo scavenger hunt participants are directed to a Crowdpurr link where they can upload their photos to Stillson privately. Those who complete the list are entered into a drawing for a gift card.
“It gives kids and families and, adults for that matter, something to do that’s just out of the box. And it’s new every week,” she said. “You can put as much time or as little time as you want into it.”
Stillson’s not working alone on the program. Her son Cooper, who’s home from college, and her boyfriend David Smith are helping out. She said she still has to work her day job while she volunteers to present the games. Stillson also gave the parks department a shout out as sort of “partners in crime.”
As Isolation Entertainment continues, Stillson said they’re tweaking and enhancing it to help it grow, evolve and become more engaging. The program already expanded this week to include kids only trivia on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The first game was held Tuesday.
The next trivia game is set for Friday.
