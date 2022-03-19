GOSHEN — Tony Meller, a volunteer with the Elkhart County chapter of national aid organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace, loves to share the group’s motto: “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!”
That motto was in full effect early Saturday morning at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, where Meller joined about 40 other SHP volunteers, friends and community members to participate in a community bed build event.
Boasting more than 250 chapters nationwide, SHP is a grassroots nonprofit aid organization that seeks to build and deliver beds to children who do not have a bed of their own.
Through the continuing efforts of volunteers and generous donations, bunk beds are built, assembled and delivered to those children who are otherwise sleeping on couches, blankets or even floors.
It’s a mission that Meller, of Elkhart, holds very near and dear to his heart.
“I’ve volunteered with this group before, and I’ve also helped deliver the beds,” Meller said while taking a break from sanding boards during Saturday’s event. “When you deliver the bed, and you see a child who has not had a bed — they’ve been sleeping on the floor, or maybe a couch — and just seeing their face when they get in that bed the first time, it’s incredible. That look, it’s what it’s all about.”
According to Jenny Sager, co-founder of the Elkhart County chapter, the local SHP group has hosted numerous bed build projects since its founding back in late 2018, having delivered more than 500 beds to date.
“And then today, our goal is to build another 30 to 32 additional beds,” Sager said. “We’re thinking it will take us about five hours from start to finish. And we actually have mattresses already secured in our storage unit. So, when we deliver, they’ll get a bed, a mattress, all of their bedding, a pillow, and we even have some extra blankets and things that people have donated.”
To get on the list for one of the group’s free beds, those interested are asked visit the SHP’s national website, www.SHPbeds.org, and click on the “Apply For A Bed” button.
“And anyone can request a bed — it doesn’t have to be the parent,” Sager said. “We have gotten requests from counselors at school, teachers, youth leaders, neighbors, etc. So, anyone can request. And we don’t look at income. We do ask why it’s needed, but we don’t do a lot of investigating.
“And the children need to be between 3 and 17, and they need to have a place for a bed,” she added. “So, for example, if they have been displaced by a fire, and they’re in a hotel, we won’t deliver until they’re in a home. And they can’t currently have a bed. So, if they’re sleeping on a mattress on a floor, that’s not a bed. If they’re sleeping on a sofa, that’s not a bed. But if they already have a bed and they’re just looking for an upgrade, that’s not what we do.”
Sager also encouraged those interested in securing a bed through SHP to sign up as soon a possible, as the Elkhart County group already has a wait list of more than 120 individuals.
“We mainly service Elkhart County, but we did extend our reach to the neighboring cities in St. Joseph County because we have done some builds with groups in St. Joseph county, and we just felt that it was right,” Sager said. “But what we’d really love is someone from St. Joseph County to step up and start a chapter of their own, because we do get a lot of requests.
“We’re trying to do one event a month, whether it be a build or maybe a delivery blitz, where we get all the beds delivered in one day. So, for example, these beds we’re building here today won’t be delivered until April.”
Given the demand for the group’s work, Sager said the Elkhart County chapter is always looking to recruit new volunteers to help out. As for what’s required to become a volunteer, Sager said if there’s one thing that ties all of SHP’s members together, it’s having a heart for kids.
“I think all of us just truly have a heart for kids,” she said. “And the kids, they can’t help the situation that they’re in. It’s not like they can go get a job and buy furniture. So, as soon as we heard about this program, there was a group of us that was just like, ‘Yes, we’re in. We’re doing it.’ And we plan to continue doing it as long as we can, splinters and all.”
To learn more about the Elkhart County chapter of SHP or to volunteer, visit the group’s Facebook page, @SHPElkhartCo, or email Sager at jennifer.sager@shpbeds.org.
For more information about the national organization, visit www.SHPbeds.org.
