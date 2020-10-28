GOSHEN — Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County has teamed up with Lippert Components to build the walls of the future home for the Smith-Beachy family.
Once completed, the walls will be loaded and transported today to Hickory Street in Goshen, where Habitat will host a groundbreaking ceremony, Lippert officials announced in a news release recently.
The panel build will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at LCI Plant 85, 3325 Hackberry Drive, where approximately 50 LCI employees will work in two groups, each for a two-hour shift, to complete the construction of the interior and exterior walls of the home.
The volunteers will work alongside future Habitat homeowner Syrinity Smith-Beachy, who applied for Habitat’s homeownership program in the fall of 2019 and was accepted into the program early this year. Since that time, she has worked on completing her 250 sweat equity hours and saving for her down payment. Smith-Beachy has two children, Promise 10, and Liam 8.
This is the second time Lippert has been a panel build sponsor, officials stated. In addition to hosting the build, LCI donated windows and doors for the newly constructed Habitat homes.
“Giving back to the community is very important to Lippert Components,” Andy Murray, chief sales officer, said. “We’re honored to partner with Habitat for Humanity and build a home for the Smith-Beachy family.”
The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 1215 Hickory St. at 4 p.m. Members of Habitat’s Board of Directors, Habitat’s Executive Director Greg Conrad, leaders from Lippert Components, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, Goshen’s Chamber of Commerce President Nick Kieffer and Smith-Beachy will participate in the groundbreaking and celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.