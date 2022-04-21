Ground broken for new ATC facility

NAPPANEE – R. Yoder Construction and ATC hosted a ceremony Tuesday on the ATC property grounds at 5225 E Market St., Nappanee, marking the beginning of the new ATC headquarters and manufacturing facility.
“ATC is very excited to break ground on our new facility here in Nappanee,” Robert Paden, CEO of ATC, said in a news release. “ATC is consolidating and moving its company headquarters, along with the sales and marketing offices, to this facility along with all RV production. We have experienced tremendous growth during our over 20-years in this community.
“The investment in this facility will enable ATC to continue hiring and growing our capabilities and capacity to supply our customers nationwide from this location,” he added. “Our ability to efficiently provide high value RVs and trailers will also be enhanced with continued training and upgraded toolsets as part of this project.”
The new steel building will provide 221,000 square feet of RV manufacturing and office space for ATC Trailers’ operations and will feature a new 7,840-square-foot multi-use showroom and café. The new facility will be located on East Market Street in Nappanee, on historic U.S. 6.
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was in attendance during the ceremony.
