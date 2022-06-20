WAKARUSA — On Friday, the town of Wakarusa held a groundbreaking for a 4,704-square-foot pavilion in honor of Dr. Robert M. Abel called Doc’s Pavilion.
The pavilion will have space for performances with food preparation and storage space, public restrooms, and an office. The site will be able to accommodate an outdoor plaza for community events with provisions to include hook ups for food vendors, golf cart parking, landscaping, outdoor seating, and storm drainage.
“We are breaking ground on a project we’ve been working on for a few years now, Doc’s Pavilion in honor of my grandpa Dr. Able,” said Vice President of Finance for Doc’s Pavilion Committee Andy Roeder. “The pavilion is intended to be a community gathering place, a versatile indoor-outdoor pavilion to bring people together in down town Wakarusa.”
Roeder said he thinks the decision to honor his grandpa was great.
“You know a group of people came to our family and suggested that we do something to honor his legacy and we were hesitant at first,” Roeder added. We didn’t want to necessarily call attention to him, but if we could do something good to kind of further the things he cared about. He loved this downtown; he owned a number of buildings, and he just loved community. So I feel good, so I think he’d be proud.”
The pavilion will be completed later this fall, he said.
“We’re going to break ground on Monday construction wise," Roeder said, "and it's expected to be completed later this summer or this fall.”
The project will cost a little over $1 million.
“I think Wakarusa takes pride in a number of community events and this will allow us to come inside when there’s bad weather,” Roeder said. “This will allow us to launch some new events. We have some exciting things we are planning to do here. I think Wakarusa is a great place to live and this will make it better. It's just a venue to get people together. It's a venue unlike any we have here right now.”
Roeder said he is grateful for the generosity of the community.
“I am super blessed to live in a community that is willing to give back,” he said. “We raised over a million dollars to get this done. People wanted to give back you know in his honor, but also for the town and for the community. I just feel real fortunate and blessed to live in this community.”
During the event, representatives from Interra Credit Union presented Roeder with a $75,000 check to put toward the project.
The fundraising is still not done though.
“We have raised enough money to build this building, but we still are looking for a little more money to furnish the inside, and outdoor furniture, as well as endowment for future repair needs,” he added. “We’re hoping to raise $200,000 more. I am fortunate to have some donors who are willing to give more, but the public continues to learn about this and give. The Community Foundation is really helping with that. All the money goes through the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. You can write a check with Doc’s Pavilion (in the) memo; you can can visit www.InspiringGood.org/giveonline and Choose “Designate to a Specific Program” and enter “Doc’s Pavilion” or you can use appreciated asset or stock by contacting Carrie Berghoff, Chief Development Officer at carrie@inspiringgood.org or by phone at 574-295-876.”