Late in 2019 I mentioned my “discovery” of family letters between my mother’s parents from 1943 to 1945, when he served in the Army as a neurosurgeon in New Caledonia and she raised four young children outside of Cleveland. With the passage of 75 years, this trove of almost 1,800 letters between them seems incredibly precious and rare. Having never met my grandfather, Martin, it’s touching to read his exchanges with Alice, my grandmother.
Since I never knew him in person, it’s been fascinating to learn about him through these correspondences, and, even though she was alive until I turned 10, it’s the first time as an adult I’m getting to know her deeply. How gratifying!
So far I have transcribed more than 100,000 words — the word counter on my computer stopped counting at that point — from the first six or seven months they were apart.
After a month-long boat trip to New Caledonia, Martin arrived to “rugged” conditions, where he and the other officers slept in tents, ate C-rations and generally missed their families at home while doing whatever work came their way. Meanwhile, Alice, who was carrying their fourth child when he left, worked tirelessly to keep the family healthy and happy.
Perhaps what’s most striking about the collection thus far is the dedication these two had to each other, as well as real sacrifices they made during those three years. Their attention and concern for one another is palpable, and knowing countless others went through similar challenges doesn’t diminish the sting of their family separation.
The physical distance created a time lag in their communications, but their regular correspondence was clearly an important part of their day and a way to connect. Both also ask questions of the other, making requests for specific things or just checking up on one another.
Although she seems to defer to him on a number of matters, it’s clear that he also treats her as an equal and essential partner in their family’s affairs. He encourages and empowers her to handle their affairs, including closure of his private practice and moving into a smaller house “for the duration.”
Although my grandmother writes daily — and my grandfather writes almost daily — the delays in receiving airmail create many instances when each is wondering if the other is well. When they do get letters, it helps boost morale and carry them along; when they don’t, it doesn’t. While he is putting so many broken soldiers back together, she is dealing with many family maladies, including mumps, the croup, diarrhea, vomit and thrush in her children, not to mention her own health challenges from her fourth pregnancy and delivery.
When either of them writes of such complications or challenges, the delay in getting even a speedy response sometimes takes weeks, and the emotional strain on both of them is unsurprising.
One of the more notable things from those first months apart is my grandfather’s encounter with Eleanor Roosevelt in late August of 1943. Like a lot of the other officers stationed in the South Pacific, he was initially skeptical of her “swing” through the South Pacific as a politically motivated visit and a distraction, but he and many others quickly shifted to admiring her when she interacted with the patients in his ward. My grandmother, too, was impressed enough to write the First Lady, and a copy of Roosevelt’s reply to my grandmother is in the collection as well.
In writing about all of this, I have no interest in romanticizing the war, or any war. In thinking about Roosevelt, whose post-war contribution to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights may be her greatest contribution of all, for some reason I also think of Bob Marley, whose lyrics in the song “War” amount to a translation of a speech given in Amharic to the UN General Assembly in 1963 by Haile Selassie I of Ethiopia: “[U]ntil the basic human rights/Are equally guaranteed to all/Without regard to race/There is war/Until that day/The dream of lasting peace,/World citizenship/Rule of international morality/Will remain in but a fleeting illusion to be pursued,/But never attained.”
Despite much evidence of progress, there are times when it seems difficult to say that we have advanced toward world peace in the last 75 years. Much work remains to be done.
While many may still long for world peace, I honor men and women like my grandparents, whose love, dedication and service to others did in fact contribute to world peace at that time. To be clear, neither Alice nor Martin seemed keen about the whole war either but, once they agreed he would serve as a medical doctor, she supported him in that, even though both struggled to make the best of those three years apart. When Martin finally did return home in 1945, he met his fourth child for the first time, who was already 2.
I’m still not exactly sure how these letters might serve others today but, at the very least, my family and I will have an easier time reading this most engaging correspondence. Just last month, Alice’s stepbrother died at age 93, and it occurred to me that soon we will have lost most everyone who served during WW II, and capturing family memories is important to the extent one cares about such things.
Whatever your family’s heirlooms may be — pictures, letters or some other artifacts — I’d encourage you to take time to look at them and appreciate them for whatever meaningful connections they may make.
