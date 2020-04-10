What does it mean to do spring cleaning where you live? Assuming you live in a structure of some kind, you probably have a cleaning schedule, or perhaps an occasional routine … if not weekly, hopefully monthly!
Now that the world is viewing viruses and other contagia with more respect and caution, it may be time to clean the spaces we occupy and think more about hygiene habits.
About two years ago, I twisted my knee while vacuuming: a bizarre house cleaning injury, wrong in so many ways! After that unfortunate event I vowed to buy a robot vacuum, which has easily paid for itself in amusement, housework and air quality. We are still confused about which pronoun to use when speaking of the robot, but we consider it a pet of sorts, or at least a worthy home member.
A relative recently quipped, “You don’t seem like the Roomba-type family.” I found this amusing, because I tried to imagine what the type would be like. (We’re also considering a canine or feline companion in the offing, although we don’t really seem the type.)
As the spread of COVID-19 continues to keep much of the world at home, I have been able to clean more deeply in the basement, main floor and new addition upstairs. As furniture gets moved around and we sort through so many things — I am an inveterate packrat in search of minimalist nirvana — we’re beginning to see a clean, more orderly life emerging.
But it’s a process. Oh, and did I mention that we have a garage? Getting everything completely organized may never happen but, at the very least, a major overhaul should reduce the clutter considerably.
For the record, I’m not complaining as much as acknowledging the challenge of reducing belongings so we can enjoy fewer things without a feeling of affluenza. Although I want to see our local businesses survive — and small businesses everywhere thrive — there may not be a lot beyond essentials that we need to buy, and that may be true for most Americans.
It seems the economy is going to be tested in the next year, and hopefully we can be generous whenever possible. Consider, for example, giving away what you do not need, since garage sales may not be something that people will be able or willing to do this year.
Identify and support at least one worthy organization, especially if you are able to do so at this time.
Since millions have lost their jobs, I don’t pretend to have a good grasp on what will transpire in the weeks and months to come, but my perspective on what really matters in life has shifted. It seems like more than perspectives are shifting, too.
Perhaps a year from now, handshakes will be less common, even as we find other ways to greet one another. It’s hard to know what will be different, but certainly things will be different. Whether dreams of a new green economy can cross over to a widespread culture of conservation and resilience remains to be seen, but the moment seems as ripe for change.
Speaking of ripe, if you’re a gardener, your list of tasks is already long. I recommend trying the art of sprouting, and it’s certainly not too late to start seeds to transplant in the garden.
My wife and I removed some old border fencing and planted small trees I had placed in containers after Arbor Day last year. While most of the time the best place for a young sapling is in the ground, I sometimes let smaller trees get established first in a container, set on the north side of the house to control sunlight while the young roots develop.
The blossoms of snowdrops are all but complete for 2020, with daffodils, forsythia and other yellow blooms coming on strong; similarly, the blues and purples of Virginia bluebells or crocuses offer striking colors and promises of warmer weather yet. The hazels already established in our yard are in bloom. Like most hazels’ blooms, you wouldn’t notice it unless you knew what to look for: delicate filaments of red, flaring on the tips of hazel buds.
Another thing our family loves in the springtime are the choruses of frogs, converging in vernal pools or wherever the party may be. This week, as we sat on logs and picnicked in the woods, we heard the Northern Leopard frog. Our kids delight in such excursions to muddy places, sometimes off trail.
When you refresh those spaces you occupy, consider that it may have a profound and lasting impact on your overall health and wellbeing.
There may be little things you can do to make your home cleaner and more livable. Remembering a common practice from when I lived in Finland more than two decades ago, I am planning to create pegs or hooks for each family members’ hand towel, as well as a guest towel.
In addition to cleaning inside, remember to get outside for fresh air, sunshine and exercise, preferably in less public places. Consider digging a hole and planting one or more trees, and stay tuned in the weeks to come about free trees being given out for Arbor Day, despite the cancellation of our regularly scheduled program.
We see lots of folks on the millrace — walkers, runners, bikers and others —and the practices of facemasks and social distancing appear to be working, becoming more common every day. In short, have fun while maintaining your distance!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.