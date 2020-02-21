With most of February past already, I hear some folks talk about spring. Not that we won’t get our share of wintry blizzards or squalls yet, but we’re a month from equinox, and the mornings aren’t so dark as in December and January.
Similarly, the evening light lasts longer, making it easier to take our kids for a walk in the woods after dinner.
Lately I have been going for at least one daily — or nightly — walk. It’s refreshing, good for clearing one’s head, and somehow restorative.
While wildlife here may be less grandiose than Yellowstone, our local flora and fauna fascinate on many levels.
Last weekend, I studied a muskrat, perched on a sheet of ice along the millrace, nibbling on woody greenery in its paws; though I watched for several minutes in stillness, its poor sense of sight left me unnoticed, admiring this stout little creature.
On another day, I stood only yards from a great blue heron, and it stared back at me. Where the muskrat was blissfully ignorant of my presence, this bird and I were eye to eye. Oftentimes herons prefer solitude, but this bird held its ground, perhaps because the fishing was good there.
Another bird that has had my attention lately is the great horned owl, perhaps the quintessential owl imagined by most, with its prominent feathered tufts for “horns.” One of the most common owls, with habitat all across North America, great horned owls are fierce predators that can take large prey, including other raptors.
Look for this owl particularly in young woods, interspersed with fields or other open areas like city and county parklands. When we walk around Shanklin Park and the Beachy Classified Woods just before or after dark, we often hear the call of one, if not several great horned owls.
We have marveled at the way in which the “Dark Emperor of the Night” — as Joyce Sidman calls the owl in a book of the same title — can remain so elusive, even as we stand under a grove of pines, listening to the stuttering hoots, usually four or five, with a quivering shudder at the end of each call.
The more I listen to it, the less I think it sounds anything like “hoot, hoot.” Even though female great horned owls are larger, males have a larger voice box, and consequently sound deeper. Pairs often call together, with audible differences in pitch, and this week we heard two males in the distance, followed by some noises that sounded like them fighting over the elusive female we regularly hear near our house.
Our entire family enjoys practicing our owl calls, sometimes with humorous results. Natalie says I sound like something between a screaming cat and a gecko with influenza, but I think she’s exaggerating a bit. Jonathan may still have some work to do in terms of polishing his overall delivery, but he, too, gets return calls from the owl. Or maybe it’s just that she’s going to do her owl thing, whether or not there are some silly humans down on the forest floor, gawking up into the darkness.
It’s fitting that the Goshen Story Book Trail has featured "Owl Moon," a Caldecott award-winning book that captures a father and daughter trekking into the woods at night to call and find owls, because my wife and I like to do that with our son and daughter. If you find yourself with just a little cabin fever before bedtime, maybe the trick is a short walk or a long wander through the woods at night.
Take a flashlight and a friend if you need them, but mostly just take an attitude of wonder and awe.
And who said there wasn’t any nightlife in Goshen of Michiana? Not me!
In closing, if you find my suggestion of bundling up and striking out into the night a little batty, then consider taking a walk around some other trail or green space, like Fidler Pond. I went there on a sunny, windy, and cold afternoon this week and loved it. Besides the less surprising mallards and Canada geese, I noticed many black and white waterbirds — perhaps scaups or maybe tufted ducks or something else too far away to discern. A lunchtime walk is invigorating, too. Get out there and find yourself in the natural world: spring is coming, and there is already much to enjoy.
