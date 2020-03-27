“I had a little bird
And its name was Enza.
I opened the window
And in-flew-Enza.”
—Children’s jump rope song, 1918
Last week, when I arrived at work, something caught my eye. While getting out of my car, I could not confirm a “case of Corona,” but I did find an empty bottle. I put it in recycling to avoid an “outbreak” in the parking lot.
That joke came to me last week, based on actually picking up an empty Corona beer bottle and putting it in the dumpster.
While using humor to cope is something we all may need to do sometimes, I confess it’s hard to write with a light touch, especially when it seems like things are about to get worse for so many people.
For health care workers in particular, it’s still not clear how sharp or flat any curves of oncoming cases may be, but what is clear is that all of us need to cooperate and work together.
As the world continues to reel from social and economic disruption caused by COVID-19, I find myself searching for positive effects.
Although the virus’s toll may be extreme, reduction of carbon emissions and reports of smog lifting in major cities like Los Angeles or Beijing highlight planetary resilience of some kind. Although my family has canceled several planned trips this spring and summer, we’ve certainly gained more time together as a family. Although fitting work in at home may not be easy or possible for many, some of us are managing to do so. And although we all must deal with stress in one way or another, these are trying times in which patience, kindness and cooperation will win the day.
If you find yourself slipping into fear, anger or any other feelings of unease, I hope you look for things that may be pleasing, calming or reassuring. As I struggled Thursday night and Friday morning to gather my own thoughts and feelings for this article, I came across Dave Matthew’s cover of Paul Simon’s “American Tune.” Coming “in the age’s most uncertain hour,” it’s a moving tribute to all of us but especially the health care workers everywhere. By the time of my next column two weeks hence, it’s likely this virus will have spread exponentially, and we’ll all need to continue to do what we can, including adherence to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home executive order until at least April 6.
As a worker at Maple City Market (MCM), I feel both grateful and humbled by my job. We’re still open for business, and, like many other essential businesses, we’re trying to meet our community’s needs while also doing our part to reduce the spread of the virus and “flatten the curve.” If you shop the co-op, here are a few tips and reminders, which I largely gathered from the store’s recent communications.
Changes. We intend to keep providing good food to our community. How we do that may look different, just remember we’re trying to respect everyone’s well-being.
Store Sanitizing. Please know we are regularly sanitizing shopping carts, door handles, bulk bins, our register lanes and other touch points throughout the store and throughout the day. Hand sanitizer is available for customer use, too.
Social Distancing. Customers and employees are required to maintain 6-foot distancing from one on other. Please respect this distancing as strictly as possible.
Cashier Protection Shields. We are installing Plexiglas barriers at register lanes as extra precaution at checkout, as we’re unable to provide 6 feet of distance otherwise.
Store Hours. Please limit shopping trips and fill your basket when you do shop from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday or from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. (If you are a senior shopper, immunocompromised or otherwise at-risk, we have priority shopping hours from 8-10 a.m. Monday-Saturday.)
Bulk Section. Please leave your own containers at home when shopping bulk foods. (The exceptions to this are containers for our reverse osmosis water and kombucha dispensers, which remain open at this time.) Rubber gloves are also available for use in the bulk foods area. We’re also beginning to prepackage bulk items as we’re able.
Minimize Cash Use. We accept cash from customers if that’s the only option, but we prefer card transactions, increasing touchless transactions as much as possible.
Supply Chain Issues. We have thus far been able to keep most essential products on the shelf, and we expect the supply chain to readjust in the near future.
Grit and Grace. Our general manager and workforce have been working hard through this crisis to serve you. I cannot praise him or thank my coworkers enough.
In closing, if you’ve read anything about the global pandemic of 1918, you may know that virus strain came in spring and autumn waves, the latter of which killed millions globally. Because the U.S. is now the epicenter of the pandemic — and we have not yet seen the (first) peak of this disease in this country, I do not want to speculate about what the autumn may bring. Similarly, I think it’s somewhat unhelpful to hear speculation about our — or any — country being collectively “re-opened for business” by Easter. That’s nonsense, since we still lack a clear sense of how widespread this virus already is and how ravaging it might yet become.
I don’t need to tell you how hard this pandemic is making life for so many workers laid off, for those who are uninsured and those who may be more vulnerable to the many effects of this virus on individuals and society. Unemployment and economic hardship is already here, and “the economy” is not a light switch we can toggle on or off. Stay informed and do what you can, even if it means to shelter in place.
Let’s respect one another’s health and lives, as well as reject “business as usual” at this highly unusual and critical moment in time. Yes, COVID-19 is an extremely dark cloud, and if we can keep others compassionately in our hearts and minds, I believe we can discover silver linings that will help guide us in the future.
