Have you hugged a tree, or member of your local tree board, lately?
All kidding aside, at a tree board meeting earlier this week, we began by remembering Don Minter. His obituary is in today’s paper, and so all I’ll say here is he was quite a person; I’m glad to have known him, even briefly.
Among other board matters discussed were plans for Arbor Day, which is about two months away (and another sign spring’s coming). If you attended in 2019 or follow the news, you’ll recall we launched the Canopy Goal, or “45 by 45,” by which Goshen aims to double current canopy cover from 22% to 45% percent by 2045.
Since the tree board first helped with this goal, we’ve been thinking lots about how Goshen might successfully dig 2,000 holes and put trees in them annually. Easier said than done, of course, but recently we’ve identified more ways to achieve that goal.
First of all, we think it’s important to encourage all citizens to invest in and care for trees. If we encourage tree planting and link it with other rites of passage in our lives, then we create “deeper roots” within the community and its members. While organizations, such as the National Arbor Day Foundation, sell trees to commemorate the birth or passing of a loved one, it’s a nice, simple act to keep in mind each year — not only for ourselves, but also to honor others, in this community and elsewhere.
In a similar spirit, Erin Floyd helped the tree board partner with Goshen Community Schools in 2020 and hereafter to gift a tree to each high school graduate. This initiative reminds me of a token economy from my elementary school years, in which my parents agreed to help me buy and plant fruit trees— a self-identified reward — for good behavior.
It reminds me, too, of eighth graders at Goshen’s middle school and their ritual tree planting each year. With about 600 graduates in the high school, students will be given the option of either receiving a tree and planting it themselves privately, or having volunteers plant a tree on their behalf as part of a strategic planting within the city. We hope Goshen’s residents see how important and vital the practice of planting and tending to trees actually is, just like the upbringing and education of every child.
In addition to promoting Goshen’s Canopy Goal and related initiatives like providing trees for graduates, the tree board is also working to support the city’s Department of Environmental Resilience and its Climate Action Plan. While much can and should be said about this important work, the role of trees figures prominently in this plan: in addition to addressing climate change, planting trees remains perhaps the easiest “low tech” method for conserving air, soil, water and other natural resources, briefly described below.
Trees help remove fossil fuel emissions and atmospheric pollutants, thereby improving air quality and, by extension, human health. Trees absorb carbon dioxide, removing and storing the carbon while also releasing oxygen. On a global scale, we recognize Amazon Rainforest’s provide over 20% of the world’s oxygen; locally, though, even one mature tree provides enough oxygen every day for about four people.
Trees promote cleaner water. According to the U.S. Forest Service, wooded areas reduce transport of sediment and chemicals into streams and rivers, and forested watersheds provide drinking water to more than 180 million Americans. In urban forests, trees’ surface area and roots reduce storm water runoff. Similarly, trees help recharge groundwater while also reducing or preventing erosion.
Trees reduce energy consumption. By providing shade and releasing water vapor through leaves, trees can cool cities up to 10°F and lower surface temperatures by as much as 20°F to 45°F. Proper placement of just three trees around a home can save an average household between $100 and $250 in energy costs annually, reducing air conditioning needs up to 30%; trees can save between 25% and 50% in energy for heating, too. In short, carefully positioned trees reduce household energy use, which saves money.
Trees improve quality of life — for humans and wildlife. Providing food, habitat and range for wildlife, trees in urban forests help foster what researcher Kathy Wolf calls “nearby nature”; Doug Tallamy’s book Bringing Nature Home beautifully articulates how trees we plant in our commons, yards and neighborhoods can help wildlife thrive and survive. Immediate, accessible greenspace — from work and home — should be central in framing public policy and discourse.
To sum up, trees benefit our environment, economy and society. Trees are one of the most sensible public investments, since every dollar spent on planting and caring for trees yields two to five times greater benefits —including cleaner natural resources, lower energy costs and other savings. The cost-benefit ratio, I suspect, will continue to increase, and in addition to benefits already mentioned, planting trees increases property values, reduces crime and generally improves quality of life.
While Arbor Day is still weeks away, save the date and plan on visiting Shanklin Park for a free tree on April 24, and find other ways to support community efforts to grow Goshen’s canopy.
