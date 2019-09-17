GOSHEN — Goshen’s Oakridge Cemetery will soon offer a new service for those seeking a “greener” option for the burial of their loved ones.
During their meeting Tuesday evening, Goshen City Council members approved a request by Burt Matteson, director of cemeteries for the city, to amend the city’s cemetery fees ordinance to include fees for a cremated remains service, coined the Forest of Remembrance.
According to Matteson, the new service involves an all-in-one fee for the burial of cremains in a biodegradable container under a newly planted tree.
“The fee will cover space, opening and tree as well as any delivery cost and first-year replacement of the tree,” Matteson said of the new service, noting that a variety of tree species will be available for clients to choose from. “The cemetery will supply the tree, but not the container product. And for trees that die 12 to 60 months from planting, there is a replacement fee.”
According to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, the idea for the new Forest of Remembrance was actually brought to the city by the family of a close friend he recently lost.
“There was a very good friend of mine, and a friend to the city, that had passed away this past year, and his family kind of brought this idea to us,” Stutsman told the council. “It was his hope that this would happen, that we would be able to plant a tree instead of having a grave. So we did one as a trial, it worked well, and the cemetery board, Burt, and staff liked it, so we’re looking to make an area in our cemeteries where we can offer this service to anybody who would like it.”
Matteson noted that the new Forest of Remembrance area will be located in the open cemetery area east of the brick drive, south of Wilden Avenue and north of the Mapleheart bike path.
“We believe this new offering is timely, offering a ‘greener’ choice for our clientele and a meaningful contribution toward the city’s canopy goal to coincide with the city’s new ‘greener’ direction,” Matteson said, referencing the city’s recently-adopted goal of establishing a 45 percent urban tree canopy by 2045. “Written procedures, guidelines and tree lists for this area will be maintained by the director of cemeteries in consultation with the city forester. Burial records will be maintained by the cemetery as well as the clerk-treasurer.”
CEMETERY FEES
As approved Tuesday, the cemetery fees for the disposition of cremains at the newly-established Forest of Remembrance will be set as follows:
• Resident, weekdays before 3 p.m.: $750 for 2019, $775 for 2020, $800 for 2021, $825 for 2022, $850 for 2023, $875 for 2024 and $900 for 2025.
• Non-resident, weekdays before 3 p.m.: $880 for 2019, $905 for 2020, $930 for 2021, $960 for 2022, $990 for 2023, $1,020 for 2024 and $1,050 for 2025.
• Resident, weekdays after 3 p.m. and Saturdays before noon: $1,030 for 2019, $1,060 for 2020, $1,090 for 2021, $1,120 for 2022, $1,155 for 2023, $1,190 for 2024 and $1,225 for 2025.
• Non-resident, weekdays after 3 p.m. and Saturdays before noon: $1,060 for 2019, $1,090 for 2020, $1,120 for 2021, $1,155 for 2022, $1,190 for 2023, $1,225 for 2024 and $1,260 for 2025.
• Resident, Saturdays noon and after, but before 3 p.m.: $1,280 for 2019, $1,320 for 2020, $1,360 for 2021, $1,400 for 2022, $1,440 for 2023, $1,485 for 2024 and $1,530 for 2025.
• Non-resident, Saturdays noon and after, but before 3 p.m.: $1,415 for 2019, $1,455 for 2020, $1,500 for 2021, $1,545 for 2022, $1,590 for 2023, $1,640 for 2024 and $1,690 for 2025.
• Tree replacement fee (12 to 60 months): $425 for 2019, $440 for 2020, $455 for 2021, $470 for 2022, $485 for 2023, $500 for 2024 and $515 for 2025.
TREE REPLACEMENT
Prior to Tuesday’s vote, councilman Doug Nisley noted that he felt one year of guaranteed tree replacement wasn’t enough, and suggested that allowing two years before a tree replacement fee kicks in would be better for the cemetery’s clients.
“I guess for me, it’s just asking them to pay for something that they have no control over how that tree grows,” Nisley said of the reasoning behind his suggestion. “That’s just my feeling.”
While sympathetic to Nisley’s suggestion, councilman Adam Scharf noted that extending the free tree replacement timeframe to two years would essentially be shifting the tree replacement cost to the city’s taxpayers for an additional year, which wouldn’t be fair to them.
“I appreciate the sentiment of like, well, you’re asking somebody to pay for something that’s not necessarily their fault. But given that this is a government body here, if you’re not asking the user to pay for it, you’re asking taxpayers at large to pay for something that they don’t have any control over either. So, it’s not really clear-cut,” Scharf said. “I think one year makes sense to me.”
Mayor Stutsman offered a similar sentiment, while also noting that the cemetery fees are already relatively low given the fact that the city is tasked with maintaining the cemeteries in perpetuity, which isn’t cheap.
“Cemeteries are not money makers. And it’s tough, because there are some large fees when you’re in a very bad moment in your life because you’re dealing with a family member or friend that just passed away. But also keep in mind that these fees are fairly low, and at the same time, this is what we get for the next 100 years. We continue to maintain every single one of these,” Stutsman said of the issue. “So, I applaud you for what you’re saying, I agree with what you’re saying, but I would suggest that that first year is the warranty. We’re trying something new here, to offer a new service to people that want it, and I think that there’s going to be some language when they sign up for this making sure that they’re fully aware of what may or may not happen with these trees.”
The council’s members agreed, and motions were passed unanimously on both first and second readings to approve the ordinance amendment as presented.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, council members:
• Approved on first reading an additional appropriation request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, to allow $91,319 of encumbered funds that weren’t used for the city’s recently completed improvements to the intersection of Ninth and Jefferson streets to be appropriated back into the city’s budget, allowing them to be used for other city projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.