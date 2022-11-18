GOSHEN — The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded Goshen College a $299,904 grant, through the Office on Violence Against Women, to build upon resources to prevent sexual violence on campus.
The college plans to use the funds to expand awareness for the prevention of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking over the next three years. The campus already boasts a bystander awareness program through its Prevention & Intervention Network, said Gilberto Perez Jr., vice president of student life and dean of students.
PIN organizes activities throughout the semester such as meetings for student education, peer-to-peer classroom training sessions, and passive campaigns on prevention and bystander work.
“The goal with the grant is that we can now amplify that work and it’s not just bystander education but now it’ll be on dating violence, stalking, domestic violence, and sexual assault,” Perez explained. “We’ll be able to ramp up that education, which is valuable for us helping keep students feeling safe in relationships with intimacy.”
The grant will also help develop a Community Coordinated Response Team, train Campus Safety officers and provide additional prevention education materials and assessment tools.
“We are pleased to receive the grant because it will allow us to build upon the bystander and sexual assault prevention education that is being offered through our student organization, Prevention Intervention Network,” Perez said. “The grant will also allow us to engage more fully with Latinx and LGBTQ+ students. These are student populations that continue to grow at Goshen College.”
Perez explained that many Latinx students on campus are commuters, and LGBTQ+ students on campus are growing in population.
“We know that our commuter students actually spend a lot of time off-campus in spaces that we won’t necessarily be able to offer programs because they work or they’re commuting,” he said. “We want to work on ensuring that these students feel as though the institution is supporting them.”
The grant spans the course of three years and Perez said in year one, there won’t be much change to the current activities, but they’ll be developing additional programs to promote response around campus, including the development of the Community Coordinated Response Team which will consist of leaders in athletics, ministerial, counseling, faculty, and Title 9, among others.
“As students enter relationships here in college we also know there’s the development stage, relationship building, and friendships, and we want to make sure that students have the appropriate tools to engage in relationships and when they’re in situations where they’re in places where individuals may approach them in ways they may feel uncomfortable, we want students to have the appropriate tools to say, ‘I’m feeling uncomfortable in this situation,’ and, ‘I want you to stop,’ or, ‘I didn’t give you permission to do that,’” Perez explained. “We want people on our campus to have the ability to say, ‘That’s not comfortable, that’s not appropriate. Please stop.’ We have mechanisms that help teach that to our students. We want to make sure that our students have the appropriate education so that if they find themselves in that situation, they know what to do and can feel more confident.”
The college will partner with the Goshen Police Department and the YWCA of North-Central Indiana, which provides support services for survivors, including a 24-hour crisis line, an emergency shelter, individual and group counseling, legal services, bilingual services, and prevention education programs. Through the grant, Goshen College will strengthen partnerships with regional organizations supporting LGBTQ+ partnerships, such as Mosaic Health & Healing Arts in Goshen.