These Hurricane Ian relief supplies are being collected by Nfluence Church, 14719 Ind. 23, Granger. They are being loaded into a tractor-trailer truck and at noon Saturday Scott Shriver will drive the truck to Florida, where the supplies will be distributed. Major items needed are diapers, new box fans, new pillows (in plastic), bottled water, leather work gloves and prepackaged food. Items can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday and between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, and volunteers to help load the trailer can help out during those hours as well. To contribute financially visit https://pushpay.com/g/nfluencechurchgranger?clickOrigin=&containerId=.

