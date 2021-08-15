ELKHART — The Elkhart Fire Department caught fire near the end, apparently amid a lapping issue on the track, and flashed to a second straight victory at the Elkhart Grand Prix.
Kart races returned to the city’s downtown for two days this weekend following last year’s COVID-19-related hiatus. Between competitive heats and the main races, a few teams of local emergency responders took the wheels of karts of their own and zipped off for bragging rights.
The other three-person teams included firefighters from Cleveland Township, Elkhart police and emergency dispatchers. They raced relay-style with each driver getting a couple laps before pulling over at the starting line and letting the next take over.
Toward the end, as the leaders apparently lapped one of the dispatchers — that’s “apparently,” because that part of the race took place on the course that made it difficult to see from the starting line — the Elkhart Fire Department cart driven by Seth Skipper came around and took the checkered flag.
The win was the second straight for the department after claiming victory in 2019. Skipper, who was part of the team with Captain Martin Dyer and Lt. Chris Wingard, spoke after the trophies were handed out on the main stage. He said the second win felt great.
“It’s always fun,” said Skipper, a driver/operator with the department. “You get the competitive spirit. Everybody driving their fastest, their hardest, trying to do their best, and just having fun competing.”
Skipper hoped to try for a three-peat next year if it’s in the cards.
Six-year-old Elric Bowman of Elkhart got a kick out of watching the fire department win their race.
“Because it was an Elkhart one,” Bowman said.
His mother, Alicia Bowman helped out a little by noting they were the home team, but also because Elric wants to grow up to be a firefighter some day.
The responders race was just one small part of the whole event which overtook downtown Elkhart from Main Street over to Nibco Park. The festivities ran Friday through the fireworks finale on Saturday night.
Competitive kart racers, through U.S. Auto Club Karting, ran several races on a circuit that started on Waterfall Drive at High Street, right at City Center Park, turned onto Jackson Boulevard and crossed the bridge over the Elkhart River, wound onto Nibco Parkway, slid onto Elkhart Avenue, crossed the bridge there and turned back onto Waterfall Drive.
Within the race circuit, an entertainment area for children was set up at Nibco Park along with a large cornhole tournament. Fans could also hang out at City Center Park and grab food at food trucks and vendors set up on the grounds as well as along Main Street.
Richard Kinney of Goshen was among the spectators who gathered around the track beginning in the morning to watch the various heats.
“I like all the racing,” Kinney said. “And I’ve been here a few times before. It’s very beautiful over there at Nibco Park. They did a lot of work for this.”
Kinney spoke shortly after noon and mentioned that he wished more people had come out for the races.
Crowds did pick up as the afternoon built toward 2 p.m., when the opening ceremonies and main races got underway. The Grand Prix, with Thor Industries as the main sponsor, was capped off with concerts by Paul Erdman Band and Clayton Anderson, followed by fireworks after nightfall.
