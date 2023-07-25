MIDDLEBURY – Grand Design RV has laid off 170 employees.
The company announced the reduction last week, according to our reporting partners at WNDU. The company still employs about 2,200 team members.
In a written statement, Grand Design notes it’s one of the last companies in the industry to make this type of move and employees were given an advance notice and a bonus.
The move is because of continued softness in consumer spending, along with other reasons.
RV industry wholesale shipments are running nearly 50% lower this year compared to last, the WNDU report added.