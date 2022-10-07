GOSHEN — The public is invited to gather at a two-day women's conference, titled "At the Table," Nov. 4-5 at Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36, Goshen.
There will be worship, teaching, workshops, fellowship and more.
All women in the community are welcome — as are teens ages 14 and older.
To register, go online to www.chariswomen.com through Oct. 30.
For more information, reach Grace's Women's Ministry Director Natalie Replogle at nreplogle@gc.church or call Grace Community Church at 574-533-7546.