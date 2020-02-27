WINONA LAKE — Grace Theological Seminary will welcome Chris R. Armstrong, program fellow on the Faith, Work, And Economics team at the Kern Family Foundation on March 19.
Armstrong will speak on the intersection of faith, work and economics from 8 to 9:30 p.m. in Westminster Hall, 105 9th St. The event is free and open to the community.
Armstrong serves as senior editor of Christian History magazine and blogs at www.gratefultothedead.com. His most recent book is “Medieval Wisdom for Modern Christians: Finding Authentic Faith in a Forgotten Age with C. S. Lewis.”
“It’s no exaggeration to say that Chris is recognized as one of the foremost thinkers in the area of faith, work, and economic integration for the evangelical community,” John Lillis, senior adviser to the president at Grace College, said. Lillis has known Armstrong since 2005 when the two served together at Bethel Seminary in St. Paul, Minn.
While at Bethel, Armstrong submitted a proposal to the Kern Family Foundation for $190,000 to launch a “Work with Purpose Initiative” to be housed in the seminary. Upon approval, Armstrong led the seminary faculty in developing course materials on the theology of work and vocation for use in Bethel Seminary classrooms, churches and small groups.
In 2014, Wheaton College hired Armstrong to be the founding director and faculty member of their faith and work institute named “Opus: the Art of Work.” Armstrong’s vision and leadership of this institute throughout five years laid the foundation for Wheaton’s current Center for Faith and Innovation and more than $2 million in Kern Foundation grants. The Foundation’s confidence in Armstrong’s abilities and results led to his hiring as Kern Family Foundation program fellow.
The Kern Family Foundation’s mission is to empower the rising generation of Americans to build flourishing lives anchored in strong character, inspired by quality education, driven by an entrepreneurial mindset, and guided by the desire to create value for others, according to a news release from Grace Theological Seminary. The Foundation was established in 1998 by Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern, founders of Generac Power Systems.
For more information about the event, contact John Sloat at sloatjs@grace.edu. To learn more about Grace Theological Seminary, visit seminary.grace.edu/.
