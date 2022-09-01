Grace engineering department earns accreditation

WINONA LAKE – Grace College has announced that its bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering has earned accreditation from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology.
Located in the Orthopedic Captial of the World, this accreditation has significant implications not only for Grace College students and faculty but also for local orthopedic companies and the greater community of Warsaw, a news release stated.
“Grace’s engineering program has been building to get to this point of ABET accreditation since I arrived in 2018,” said Dr. Fred Wentorf, director of the Department of Engineering at Grace. “This accreditation is assurance that our program meets the quality standards established by the profession. It is the same bar that is used to assess engineering programs of all sizes, including Purdue and MIT. ”
Visit www.abet.org for more information about ABET. To learn more about the Grace College Department of Engineering, contact Wentorf at wentorfa@grace.edu or visit www.grace.edu/academics/undergraduate/academic-schools-departments/sc/department-engineering/.