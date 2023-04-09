GOSHEN — It was sunny skies and mild weather Sunday for Grace Community Church’s community Easter Egg Hunt.
Multiple races, or fields, were set up, by age group, for families to assemble before kids could line up to make the dash for the eggs, with a number of balloons and church volunteers on hand to help.
Following a countdown from 10 to 1 just after 1:30 p.m., the race was on — for some 30,000 eggs.
“It’s a great opportunity for community members to come out and feel loved,” said Casey Sulliman, who’s father Mike Sulliman is on staff at the church.
In addition, the Goshen Fire Department hosted a cash and candy drop, from the top of GFD aerial ladder.
