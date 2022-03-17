WINONA LAKE — The Grace College Wind Ensemble will perform its spring concert, “Jolly Old England,” at 7:30 p.m. March 25 at the Warsaw Community High School Performing Arts Center. The concert is free and open to the public. Doors open at 7 p.m.
“Our spring concert celebrates music from our friends across the pond in Great Britain,” said Eric Criss, director of the ensemble. “From British marches like Colonel Bogey to the big screen with James Bond and Adele to classics like the Beatles, this concert has a bit of everything. I am particularly looking forward to Crown Imperial — a wind ensemble standard that reflects the grandeur of the coronation of King George VI in 1937.”
The band, which rehearses weekly on the Grace College campus, is a collection of Grace students and Warsaw and Winona Lake community members.
Visit www.gracewindensemble.com for a 60-second preview of the concert.
The Grace Wind Ensemble Spring Concert is a part of the Grace College & The Village at Winona Festival of Music. To see upcoming concerts, visit www.grace.edu/musicfestival.
