WINONA LAKE — The 2022 graduates of Bethel University’s School of Nursing at Grace College earned a 100% NCLEX pass rate for the RN Boards exam.
This number surpasses the national average pass rate by 14%, according to a news release.
Nursing students at Grace participate in the Grace College campus life and liberal arts courses while studying nursing with Bethel University nursing professors.
“We are so proud of the accomplishments of this graduating class,” said Kristen Richmond, the coordinator of nursing at Grace College. “We know these nurses will be wonderful examples of Christ as they care for their patients, and we are excited to see the impact they generate in the nursing field.”
Briana McIntosh, of Simi Valley, California, is one of Grace’s 2022 nursing graduates to pass the exam. According to her, Grace’s intentional instruction and NCLEX preparation made all the difference.
“Tests have never been my strong suit, and this program more than prepared me for the NCLEX exam,” McIntosh said. “The faculty provided individualized tools and support for me to confidently take the NCLEX and pass the first time in 75 questions.”
The four full-time faculty instructors in the nursing program at Grace have nearly 110 years of combined nursing experience, the release notes.
“We provide the knowledge, values and skills necessary for our graduates to care for clients holistically in a Christ-centered environment,” said Dale Robbins, instructor of nursing. “The RN Boards exam is just a piece of accomplishing our mission. We walk alongside our students as they apply for jobs. And once they are in the field, we pray for them, celebrate them and encourage them.”
Employers that hire Grace BSN graduates report 100% satisfaction, according to the release.
Beyond the faculty, McIntosh appreciated the hands-on experiences she was afforded in Grace’s nursing simulation lab and the relationships she built with her classmates.
“I loved getting to practice skills in a safe environment before working with patients,” McIntosh said. “Our simulations allowed us to practice the nursing process with interactive simulators and equipment, which helped me grow in skill and confidence. I am also so thankful for my classmates. They are incredible nurses who care so deeply about people. Each one of them is an advocate for their patients and have given so much of themselves to better the lives of others.”
Bethel University’s School of Nursing at Grace College is now accepting applicants.
To learn more about the program, go online to grace.edu/major/nursing. For specific questions, contact Kristen Richmond at richmokr@grace.edu or call 574-372-5100, ext. 6255.
ABOUT GRACE
Grace College is an accredited, Christ-centered institution of higher education located in the picturesque lakeside town of Winona Lake.
Affiliated with Charis Fellowship, Grace College was founded in 1948. Today, Grace offers more than 100 majors, minors, certificates and graduate programs through both on-campus and online delivery methods.
Nearly all Grace College bachelor’s degrees can be completed in three years, and students can earn a bachelor’s and master’s in four total years through an accelerated degree program. Grace also has a ministry training center in Akron, Ohio.
For more information, visit www.grace.edu.