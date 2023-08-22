WINONA LAKE — The Grace College Department of Visual and Performing Arts will feature its new art exhibition, “Studio Sessions” by Atlanta-based Mony Nation. The exhibit will feature a collection of her photographic works which will be on display from Aug. 21 to Oct. 12 at the Art Gallery of Mount Memorial Hall, 1 Lancer Way, Winona Lake.
“We are thrilled to invite the incredibly talented Mony Nation to Grace College,” said Dr. Kim M. Reiff, chair of the Department of Visual and Performing Arts. “Her aesthetic approach reveals her sensitivity in observation that connects the viewer to those stunningly featured through the medium of photography.”
“Studio Sessions” displays 23 photographic works derived from collaborative studio sessions that took place monthly over the course of a year. This body of work features Black, indigenous, people of color (BIPOC) in locations across three states. Using natural and staged lighting, Nation incorporates shape, movement and a variety of props, and the background settings are anchored by red and warm color tones.
Having traveled to more than 29 countries, Nation finds inspiration in the stories of Black lives, communities and women wherever she travels. She has shown her work extensively and was recently named the LensCulture Critics Choice Award winner in 2022. Additionally, her MFA thesis work was showcased on the American Institute of Graphic Arts New York platform.
“Mony’s photographic work reflects a robust artistic talent and practice, including design, fashion, videography and writing,” said Aaron Winey, director of the media arts program at Grace. “We are honored to have her exhibition at Grace College.”
Nation received both a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design and a Bachelor of Science in Apparel Design from the University of Alabama and holds a MFA in Graphic Design from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
Nation will give an artist talk in the Mount Memorial Art Gallery on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. The community is invited to attend the free opening reception from 7-9 p.m.
The exhibit is open to all without charge from Aug. 21-Oct. 12. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
For more information, call the Grace College Department of Visual and Performing Arts at 574-372-5100 ext. 6022 or email vpma@grace.edu. The exhibit is ADA accessible.
For more information about the Department of Visual and Performing Arts, visit https://www.grace.edu/academics/undergraduate/academic-schools-departments/school-of-arts-and-humanities/department-of-visual-performing-and-media-arts/.