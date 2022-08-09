INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb Tuesday signed an executive order calling a special election in the 2nd Congressional District.

The special election will take place Nov. 8, concurrently with the general election, to fill the seat left vacant following the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski, who had represented the 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2013.

Under Indiana Code, a special election must occur for member of the U.S. House unless the vacancy occurs less than 74 days before a general election. The Governor shall order the election by issuing a writ of election directed at the circuit court clerk of each county located wholly or partially within the election district.

Independent candidates or ones from other political parties are eligible to run in the special election.

Walorski and three other people, Zachery Potts, 27, Mishawaka; Emma Thomson, 28, Washington D.C.; and Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee were also killed in a two-vehicle crash near Nappanee August 3. Potts and Thomson were members of Walorski's staff and were in the same vehicle.

To learn more visit www.in.gov/sos/elections.